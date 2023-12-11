These brands go beyond aesthetics, seeking to empower individuals with the tools to enhance their natural beauty while embracing their uniqueness. Here is a list of 4 celebrity beauty and skincare brands that have made an impact.

The rise of celebrity beauty skincare brands in India signifies a cultural shift where public figures are not just admired for their on-screen personas but also revered for their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to promoting well-being. These brands are an extension of the celebrities' personal journeys and beliefs, often rooted in their own experiences, cultural heritage, and commitment to authenticity.

1. Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif

Kay Beauty, founded by Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, epitomises the fusion of glamour and simplicity. Inspired by her own journey in the entertainment industry, Kay Beauty offers a range of products designed to enhance natural beauty. With a focus on inclusivity and versatility, the brand celebrates individuality and offers high-quality formulations that cater to diverse skin tones.

2. Starstruck By Sunny Leone

A beauty and skincare brand founded by Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, celebrates self-expression and individuality. With a focus on vibrant colours and bold formulations, Starstruck encourages consumers to embrace their inner creativity and experiment with their looks. The brand's diverse product range caters to a wide range of makeup enthusiasts.

3. 82ºE By Deepika Padukone

A luxury skincare brand 82ºE has grown multifold since its launch in 2022. Starting with sunscreen, serums and moisturisers, the brand bet big on influencer and performance marketing to get the word out. Touted as a blend of science and spirit, Deepika's 82ºE also caught eyeballs when she made Pathaan costar Shah Rukh Khan use her entire range in an Instagram video. Priced at a slightly more premium price point than the majority of other celeb brands, 82ºE has managed to win hearts and a user base that swears by it.

4. Love Child By Masaba Gupta

Designer and actor Masaba Gupta launched her beauty brand Love Child as an extension of her fashion brand. She started with lipsticks but has now expanded to other beauty products as well. The brand has a playful and colourful vibe which goes very well with Masaba's aesthetic. With a face mist, nail colours, primers, illuminating creams, lip tints and several other beauty products, Masaba is taking over the beauty industry one colourful make-up product at a time.