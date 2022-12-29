4 Exciting Ways To Spend New Years' Eve

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gary Ryan Blair, the author of Mind Munchies: A Delicious Assortment of Brain Snacks, once said, "Every task, goal, race and year comes to an end…therefore, make it a habit to FINISH STRONG." The year 2022 may have had some highs and lows for you, but regardless of whether it was good, bad or ugly you should take some time this weekend to celebrate your triumphs.

No matter if you hit your favourite club or listen to your best playlist in the comfort of your own home, doing something with a plan is the basics to acing New Year's Eve. Whether you're looking for a reason to strut in your sparkliest dress, are interested in working up a bit of a sweat or are in search of an activity that doesn't necessarily involve drinking, the night can be spent in more ways than one. Here are four simple ways to ring in 2023.

1. Step into the wilderness

Kicking off the new year with a fresh adventure and healthy start does sound like a good omen. Embarking on a hike or a camping trip will be a good way to step away from the annual parties and can be extremely cathartic. The fresh air will do you good and keep you in a healthy state of mind. The perfect calm after a possible stormy year.

2. Photo OP

Since this has been the year the world transitioned to stepping out again, getting ready to go out was put on the back burner for a while and those working from home, a near myth. Seize the day and pull out your best looks or buy something new. Get creative with your poses, makeup and background for the pictures. The best part of the plan is that you can do this by yourself or even with your friends. Let the pictures be wild, like ball gowns in the kitchen and blazers for bed, it will only add to the fun.

3. Throw the greatest party on the block

Be the hostess with the mostest. Throw your own party with over-the-top decor. A good party is memorable but planning a great party is just iconic behaviour. Start with browsing Pinterest for inspiration. Then be realistic with your budget and resources. Believe it or not, having a good time is not proportionate to how much you spend. A simple DIY photo booth with funny props is always a hit.

4. Scrapbooking

Remember those great pictures you took over the year and promptly forgot? It's time to put them on display through your scrapbook. It will surprise you to know how therapeutic a little art and craft can be. Having your 2022 highlights spread out before you is a wholesome way to start fresh. You can even do this as a group or enjoy the experience in an intimate sense.