If a gift brings a sense of calm then that gift is worth investing in. Be it for a loved one or for yourself, a good gift is never unappreciated. We live in a world which is extremely anxiety-inducing and a little zen goes a long way.

People living with anxiety are often in a never-ending battle with their mind, which makes products that cater to this a relief and welcome distraction for them. Here is a list of 4 thoughtful gifts for people with anxiety.

1. Weighted Blanket

Renowned American therapist and author Virginia Satir once said, "We need four hugs a day for survival. We need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth." So give your loved ones or yourself the comfort of a hug with a weighted blanket! These blankets are scientifically made to soothe and swathe. The weighted blanket helps the body remain grounded and reduces cortisol, which is the source of anxiety. One can even carry these blankets with them in an emergency bag to sedate a panic attack.

2. Zen gardens

Zen Garden, the name itself relieves stress and increases focus. One even increases their concentration skills. There are zen gardens for your table tops at work which make them accessible and fit well into your schedule. Creating these unique designs in sand helps you be in control and set your own pace for creating something eventually calming you down.

3. Singing bowls

Often used in meditation sessions, sound bowls or Tibetan singing bowls make sounds that help relieve stress, concentrate on your breathing and clear your mind. Using a Tibetan singing bowl over time can help train your mind to reach a calm state sooner. These bowls are a great gift for people with anxiety who are in the practice of meditation.

4. Fidget toys

Replace habits like nail-biting and other nervous ticks with fidget toys. They help relieve stress, anxiety, and irritability and improve concentration. These toys are said to reduce stress by 18 per cent but according to experts the effectiveness of the toy is related to the type of person using them. Since anxiety along with autism and Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are on a spectrum, the effectiveness of any fidget toy follows the same spectrum. A good way is to try out some fidget toys and pick what works best for the individual.