Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood aka King of Romance is celebrating his 58th birthday today, November 2, 2023. The iconic actor has found a special place in the hearts of people worldwide. While he is renowned as the "King of Romance" for his captivating performances in numerous Hindi films, Khan has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in diverse roles, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He has starred in over 90 films and has won numerous awards, including 14 Filmfare Awards.This year, in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has delivered two successful blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, proving that his charismatic presence and his skill are still able to establish a strong connection with audiences. Apart from his films, the superstar is a successful entrepreneur and handles a variety of philanthropic projects. Here is a look at 4 ways SRK makes his millions apart from films.

1. Production House

Not long ago Shah Rukh Khan took his love for films to the business side of the industry and launched a production company named Dreamz Unlimited. This company also saw famous names like Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza as co-owners. However, the company was soon dissolved. Not long after, SRK launched Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002 along with wife Gauri Khan which has yielded a ton of success. Over the years, Red Chillies Entertainment has not only produced most of Shah Rukh Khan's films but also several other hit projects. The studio's activities span across creative development, production, marketing, distribution, licensing, merchandising and syndication of films in India and worldwide. Red Chillies also boasts a well-equipped VFX studio.

2. Owns A Cricket Team

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are a franchise cricket team representing the city of Kolkata in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2008, SRK, in partnership with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, acquired ownership rights for the franchise. The Knight Riders play at the Eden Gardens stadium. They are valued at 1.1 billion USD. The team performed poorly on the field during the first three years. Their performance improved over time, and they became the champions for the first time in 2012 and repeated the feat in 2014.

3. The Ultimate Brand Ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan is the top pick when it comes to being a brand ambassador. He endorses several brands, like Dish TV, FoodPanda, Denver, Lux, Hyundai, ICICI Bank. Fair & Handsome, etc. Furthermore, SRK has been the face of Dubai tourism ever since 2016. An online skill gaming company, Head Digital Works, also recently announced Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for its online multi-gaming platform A23. The actor is often referred to as 'Brand SRK' because of his many brand endorsement and entrepreneurship ventures. He is one of the highest paid Bollywood endorsers and one of the most visible celebrities in television advertising, with up to a six per cent share of the television advertisement market.

4. Philanthropy

Shah Rukh Khan has also been the brand ambassador of various government campaigns, including Pulse Polio and the National AIDS Control Organisation. He is a member of the board of directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in India. In 2011, he was appointed by UNOPS as the first global ambassador of the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council. In 2011, Shah Rukh Khan received UNESCO's Pyramide con Marni award for his charitable commitment to provide education for children. In 2020, during the pandemic, the actor announced a series of initiatives to help the central government and the state governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic as well as relief measures for thousands of underprivileged people and daily wage labourers affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. SRK even offered his 4-storey office space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be used as a quarantine centre for the novel coronavirus patients.