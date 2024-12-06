While all segments contribute to its success, flexible packaging stands out as the highest revenue generator, accounting for 60-63 per cent of the company's total revenue.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For over three decades, Gujarat-based Rajoo Engineers has been at the fore-front in the manufacturing of plastic extrusion machinery. Serving diverse sectors such as agriculture, medical, infrastructure, and flexible packaging, the company has become a name synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and global reach. With a presence in more than 70 countries, Rajoo Engineers has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions. As Khushboo Doshi, managing director of Rajoo Engineers, summarizes it, "We are known for bringing world-class technology to India's doorstep." This ethos has fueled the company's success, shaping its strategies for growth and sustainability.

Rajoo Engineers caters to semi-rigid and flexible packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, and renewable energy sectors. "Our machines are now equipped to handle biodegradable polymers and recyclable materials," says Doshi. "This aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and innovation."

While all segments contribute to its success, flexible packaging stands out as the highest revenue generator, accounting for 60-63 per cent of the company's total revenue.

Financial performance

Rajoo Engineers has demonstrated financial growth over the years, driven by operational efficiency and innovation. The company's performance in the second quarter of FY25 highlights this momentum. Revenue from operations stood at INR 56.81 crore, up 6.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from INR 53.53 crore in Q2 FY24, supported by a healthy order book and robust production schedules.

Profit after tax (PAT) touched INR 7.24 crore, a 36.74 per cent YoY growth in Q2 FY25 compared to INR 5.29 crore in Q2 FY24.

A focus on sustainability

In today's eco-conscious world, Rajoo Engineers places sustainability at the core of its operations. The company has invested heavily in R&D to develop solutions that align with global environmental goals. Notable innovations include the nine-layer blown film line, designed for barrier material processing with recyclability, and the LAMINA è extrusion system, which facilitates solar panel manufacturing.

"India has largely depended on imports for solar panel components," explains Doshi. "With LAMINA è, we have enabled backward integration for solar panel manufacturers, reducing costs and reliance on imports." This solution not only strengthens the domestic solar manufacturing ecosystem but also aligns with the government's push for renewable energy.

These advancements cater to a growing demand for eco-friendly manufacturing practices, helping processors across industries adapt to stricter environmental regulations.

Embracing digital transformation

As industries worldwide adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, Rajoo Engineers is no exception. The company has incorporated AI into its operations for real-time data monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process optimization.

"AI offers ease of operation and cost savings for our customers," notes Doshi. However, the journey to full adoption has not been without challenges. "AI should be viewed as a helping hand, not a competitor," she emphasizes. The company has focused on informal, user-friendly training programs to overcome employee resistance and foster a culture of technological adaptability.

Rajoo Engineers is also leveraging AI to enhance its product features, integrating advanced electronics into its machinery to reduce manpower costs and improve efficiency.

Expanding horizons

Rajoo Engineers' growth story is also one of strategic global expansion. With a robust domestic presence, the company is now targeting key international markets such as the US and Europe. "We aim to strengthen our infrastructure in the USA and Europe to cater to customers more closely," shares Doshi.

Collaborations have played a crucial role in the company's success. Rajoo Engineers has a long-standing joint venture, named Rajoo Bausano Extrusion Private Limited, with an Italian partner, as well as a partnership with Kohli Industries, which has further enriched its product portfolio. These alliances have bolstered the company's global reputation as a provider of world-class solutions.

Moving forward

Looking to the future, Rajoo Engineers has outlined a clear roadmap to guide its growth over the next five to ten years. Key priorities include sustainability and continued investment in recyclable and biodegradable packaging technologies. Another is AI integration; expanding the use of AI in operations and product features.

Global penetration also takes the center stage, strengthening its presence in key international markets and forging new partnerships. Lastly, innovation leadership to maintain its position as a pioneer in introducing advanced technologies to India.

"We are known for bringing first-of-its-kind technologies to India, and we aim to maintain that legacy," says Doshi.

In addition to leading Rajoo Engineers, Doshi has words of wisdom for India's next generation of entrepreneurs. "Follow your heart," she advises. "In this competitive world, clarity of purpose and determination are key. Success comes when you truly commit to your vision."

Rajoo Engineers exemplifies how Indian companies can achieve global success through innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric strategies. With its focus on cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly solutions, the company is not only addressing current market needs but also paving the way for a more sustainable future