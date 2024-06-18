When the target audience projects their adoration for the celebrity onto the brand, allowing it to impact their purchasing decision-making process, a well-matched celebrity endorsement agreement can be advantageous for the company. Here are 4 ways to Hack your next Celebrity Endorsement.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrity endorsements have long been a part of commercial history.The Roman gladiators were the first celebrities to endorse items; they would suggest oils and wines to their followers. Not much has changed in the last thousands of years. Companies continue to take use of the enormous amount of affection that celebrities have garnered in order to raise awareness, enhance perception, and boost sales of their goods and services.

It is important to note, hiring a random celebrity to represent your brand won't guarantee increased sales. Rather, companies ought to concentrate on celebrities that sincerely adore their goods because this would result in real endorsements. Actor Taapsee Pannu at the Flipkart Glam Up Fest 2024 said, "As an artist, I just feel like it should be something that I feel that any point in my life I can use, or I wouldn't shy away from using, can be anything under the sun. That is the only thing that I keep in mind when I associate myself with a brand."

In a manner that conventional advertising might not be able to, a celebrity brand spokesperson can draw attention and foster an emotional connection with the company. When the target audience projects their adoration for the celebrity onto the brand, allowing it to impact their purchasing decision-making process, a well-matched celebrity endorsement agreement can be advantageous for the company. Here are 4 ways to Hack your next Celebrity Endorsement.

1. Compatibility

Celebrities create a public persona based on their public behavior and professional accomplishments, much like corporations create a perceived brand image within their market. The higher the correlation between the brand image and the celebrity endorsement, the higher the return on investment. Utilizing a celebrity whose public persona or values conflict with or are at odds with the message, image, or values of your business can confuse consumers and generally backfire.

2. We All Want To Win

Sports heroes are looked up to for their skill and output. As long as they are winning, they are sought-after brand ambassadors because they uplift audiences and favorably affect purchasing decisions. When a business invests in a sporting collaboration, there's a chance that the athlete would perform poorly or be off their game. A sports celebrity's contribution to a brand is only as great as how well they play on the field. A player who doesn't receive enough playing time doesn't contribute much to the brand.

3. 'Present' Yourself

Giving your products as a present to a celebrity who you feel embodies your brand and who can help you further your reach among your target market could be a good method to acquire more attention for your company.You can offer your brand as a present to a current A lister if you like to but they are out of your price range. In other words, you effectively provide them with your products, and those who follow them will see what they use, which will conversely increase the appeal of your companies.

4. The Right Cause

A lot of celebrities depend on sponsorships to supplement their income. For this reason, maintaining their economic potential depends just as much on staying relevant and fostering a favorable public image. Actor Rohit Saraf shared, "I think it's very important for me to be, for me as an artist to collaborate with a brand that stands by honesty, you know, that really, truly delivers what they, they promise. So I think that's one of the biggest criteria for me when I'm collaborating with the brand." Celebrities whose reputations have been damaged in any manner frequently turn to non-profits and charities in an effort to boost their public image. Cause marketing is a useful tool for small businesses to connect with prospective clients. While not appropriate for every brand, celebrity endorsement increases the potential client base for those that can find the right fit in terms of celebrity.