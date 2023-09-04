An inclusive workplace fights against discrimination by providing equal opportunities for all of its employees, regardless of gender, race, age, etc. Although this is an expectation of workplaces in 2023, unfortunately, the idea is ideal but not always a reality.

An inclusive workplace fights against discrimination by providing equal opportunities for all of its employees, regardless of gender, race, age, etc. Although this is an expectation of workplaces in 2023, unfortunately, the idea is ideal but not always a reality. We are still living in an age where exclusive workplaces are common, often manifesting as 'boys' club' environments. Diverse teams are proven to be more efficient and effective, so it's important to celebrate all employees and create an inclusive culture so that everyone feels empowered to reach their maximum potential.

Diversity is an important issue for any modern business, but it's not enough to simply hire people of different nationalities, races, genders and sexual orientations. The environment sets the tone, where everyone needs to feel welcome, safe and free to be themselves in the workplace. Here are some simple steps you can take as a business leader to promote an inclusive company culture.

1. Start From The Very Beginning

Creating and encouraging a sense of belonging in your workplace begins with leadership. The company's founders and executive team need to have the desire to build a diverse culture and hire people who are open to working with people of all different nationalities, skin colours, genders and sexual orientations.

2. Focus on inclusive recruitment strategies

Once your company's leadership sets the tone, it's critical to extend that attitude throughout the organization. Take a close look at your company's recruiting tactics to make sure you're approaching hiring with the goal of facilitating diversity and inclusion.

3. Provide safe spaces for employees

Inclusive workplaces go the extra mile to consider the safety and comfort of all employees, especially those in marginalized groups. For example, gendered bathrooms have the potential to make transgender and gender-nonconforming employees uncomfortable, especially in light of controversial "bathroom bills" in multiple states that could or already do impact transgender people's rights. One easy way to signal a progressive, inclusive workplace is to offer unisex bathrooms in your office. On a broader level, inclusive spaces can be created simply by spending time with one another. Consider hosting team lunches and other informal events where employees can casually connect with each other. If your company is bigger, creating an in-office support group or network for diverse employees can help them connect with others who share their experiences.

4. Make Mindful Connections

One of the best ways to signal to your employees that it's OK to be themselves is to connect with them on a personal level. Be transparent with them about your own life. Simple gestures like asking about "spouses" or "partners," rather than assuming someone's sexual orientation and using gendered terms, can encourage LGBTQ employees to open up about their personal lives and feel included in nonwork discussions. However, it's crucial not to be insensitive about their identities.