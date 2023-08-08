Business networking is the process of meeting others to exchange information, make new professional contacts and create helpful relationships. These relationships are useful when you are looking for a new job, to develop your skills or to increase your industry knowledge.

Business networking is the process of meeting others to exchange information, make new professional contacts and create helpful relationships. These relationships are useful when you are looking for a new job, to develop your skills or to increase your industry knowledge. You can connect with someone who works in the same field or company you're interested in, or who could provide you with a reference or client in the future. Knowing how to network professionally will make it easier and faster for you to form valuable connections.

1. Experience different events

You may tend to go to the same type of networking events where you already know many of the attendees. However, it may be beneficial to attend other events, where you can meet new people and diversify your interests. There are many sources online for finding new networking events. Your local community might have a social media page that advertises different functions near you. If you attended college, there might be a university alumni website that lists potential networking events.

2. Be authentic

Networking often involves talking to different people at an event. Creating several quality connections may be more beneficial than engaging in multiple quick conversations, since you are more likely to create a lasting impression during a longer, more meaningful discussion. If you are at a networking event and feel that you may be able to form a valuable connection with someone, try to find shared goals and interests that could extend the conversation.

3. Bring a memorable business card

Most people who attend a networking event will bring business cards to exchange. Many business cards are the same size and follow the same color scheme and format. To stand out, you might consider creating unique business cards that relate to your industry. For example, if you are a photographer, you could design your business cards to look like a camera or include samples of your work on the back. A creative business card may make people more inclined to connect with you again after the event.

4. Stay connected

Once you have a new relationship, it is important to continue to build and strengthen the foundation. You can call, text or email a new contact a few days after the networking event to express your pleasure in meeting them. Make an offer to meet with them at a specific time to continue your conversation about a shared interest. Try to reconnect with them every few months by emailing an interesting article or industry-related news. If you connected with a potential employer during a hiring event, follow up shortly afterward to gather additional information about the interview process. You can send an email to thank them for their time and attach your resume and cover letter to show your initiative.