5 Things To Do Before You Clock Into Work

You spend more than half your life at the office and with the people you work with. That being said there are so many more things you value other than your work, which is a truth no one can deny. The things you value outside of your work, affect your health and personality. Your relations with friends, family, social outings and yourself create your quality of life. We, humans, are social beings and with the deadlines and pressure of work getting to us, we often neglect this aspect of our life. Anika Parashar, Founder and CEO of The Woman's Company said, "I begin my day by spending time with my kids and my dogs. I make sure my mornings are active, so I include workouts, be it stretching, walking to keep the blood circulating or meditating."



Whether you are a health freak or not, a good routine in the morning encourages a positive outlook and energy. The best part about a morning routine is that it is just yours, you dictate what you do, when and for how long. Here are a few ideas to help create your special routine before clocking into work.



1. Exercise

Before you go hunting for a gym, take a minute and continue reading. Your exercise can range from simple stretches to preparing for a marathon. All you need is fifteen to twenty minutes where your body is physically engaged and your mind is focused. Yoga, running, cycling or walking - Pick your sport and stick to it. " I am up at 5:30 am and till 7 I am engaged with my workout and running, regardless of which city I am in," said Mahesh Patel, Co-founder, CloudTailor.



2. Eat well

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. It would shock you to know how simple it is to make this meal delicious and healthy. A simple bowl of fruits and a tall glass of water with your meal make you start your day right. Anshul Agarwal, Director Mysore Deep Perfumery House said, "For ten years I have started my day with fruit and when I travel for work I enjoy my breakfast even more at hotels."



3. Read/ Meditate

Focussing on material or thoughts and shifting from the train of ideas about work help declutter your mind and build focus. Patel says, "I have the habit of reading the paper, preferably the economic times to be aware of what all is happening around me before I begin thinking about work". Meditation also helps you use positive affirmations at the start of your day and deep breathing also helps relieve feelings of stress.



4. Socialise

Even if you are an introvert, don't undermine the value of good conversation with those you love and appreciate, especially if you live alone. Greeting your neighbours, friends, and family and making plans for the weekend or after work hours are perfect for the morning. You have things to look forward to and also create a social life for yourself easily. Scrolling through Instagram often makes you feel major 'FOMO' when others seem to be having such a great time, so take the reins in your hand.



5. Something that makes you happy

The purpose of a morning routine is to build the right mindset and yourself for the rest of the day. So do not shy away from things that make you happy. Customize your routine to your likes and that will ensure the routine sticks. Agarwal said, " Set your priorities, even reading, playing with pets and spending time with your kids can become a good routine. Identify what all elements add positivity to your life as morning routines are nothing but a direction for the start of your day and depending on your routine you can start each day in the right direction."

