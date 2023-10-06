Launched with an undisclosed amount that has been invested, the brand aims to bring clean, effective, and ethical skincare products for the Indian and global consumer.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Actor Nayanthara, director Vignesh Shivan, and serial entrepreneur Daisy Morgan recently announced the launch of their latest venture 9Skin, in the skincare segment, with a significant undisclosed investment. 9Skin is a brand that aims to bring about a transformation in skincare, with a fresh perspective on self-care and beauty. Nayanthara and Vignesh have previously invested in the beverages chain Chai Waale.

As per projections by Research and Markets, India's skincare products market is estimated to reach $10.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.25%. This industry has undergone a transition in recent years with an emphasis on products that are clean, effective, and ethical.

9Skin's comprehensive range of skincare solutions prioritizes both well-being and beauty. Rooted in self-care and authenticity, the brand's mission is to provide individuals of all skin types and backgrounds with access to products that are high-quality and free of cruelty, parabens, and harmful chemicals.

Speaking about this, Nayanthara, Co-Founder, 9Skin, said, "Skincare has been an integral part of my life for years. Being a part of the film industry since a long time, I am well-versed with how important it is to keep the skin healthy with products that are suited to every skin type. I am passionate about products that ensure the well-being of the skin without harming it in any way and this was also the inception point for 9Skin. Our investment in this brand is testament to the fact that we want everyone to be able to experience the magic of a healthy skincare routine with products that match their needs."

Adding further, Vignesh Shivan, Co-Founder, 9Skin, said, "Our journey with 9Skin has been incredibly enriching. We have put our hearts into creating a brand that stands for authenticity, quality, and inclusivity, because we believe that everyone deserves access to skincare that empowers and uplifts. It's a privilege to bring these products to the world, a testament to our commitment to redefining skincare embracing a new era of self-care and self-expression."

Daisy Morgan, Co-Founder, 9Skin, said, "Skincare is an essential part of every person's health and wellness today. Identifying the need to transform the approach to development of skincare products, we have now launched 9Skin, a brand that is not only going to ensure good skin health for the consumers, but will also mitigate the environmental impact of various processes associated. We have curated and developed the products after extensive and thorough research and aim to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and well-being."