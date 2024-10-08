The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has enthralled fans with its interconnected narratives, recurring characters, and crossover events. Bollywood has been imitating this approach, revisiting, reworking, and remixing its own stories and characters as a result.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has enthralled fans with its interconnected narratives, recurring characters, and crossover events. Bollywood has been imitating this approach, revisiting, reworking, and remixing its own stories and characters as a result. Filmmakers are exploring a world of connected universes across a variety of genres. The other well-known Indian cinematic universes are Lokesh Cinematic Universe, Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse, Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe, and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

Here are four of the most well-known Indian film universes along with their renowned creators.

1. YRF Spy Universe

The YRF Spy Universe is technically being launched by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, however the first movie in the universe is really the 2012 hit flick Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The other movies in the universe include the huge hits Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017 and War, starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, from 2019.

2. Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe

After directing Ajay Devgn in a police role, Rohit Shetty made history with the critically acclaimed film Singham (2011). The film gave rise to a sequel, Singham Returns (2014), and was later developed into a cinematic universe that included Sooryavanshi (2021) and Simmba (2018). It is anticipated that the next movie in the universe would be the biggest Singham Again.

3. Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is the most costly Bollywood film ever made. He hinted that this is only the first movie of the intended trilogy and will lead to several spin-offs after the movie's popularity.

4. Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy Universe

This year, Bittu, played by Aparshakti Khurana, and Vicky, played by Rajkummar Rao, shocked everyone at the end of the show by showing up to meet their buddy Janna. This was Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.It's expected that vampires and other creatures exist in the cosmos. The most recent movie in the universe is the highly successful Shraddha Kapoor film Stree 2.