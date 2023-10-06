The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Shraddha Kapoor with regards to the Mahadev betting app case. Shraddha shall appear before the ED today, while Ranbir Kapoor who had been summoned earlier has asked for two weeks' time to appear before the ED.

Many more actors, singers and comedians are expected to be summoned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case. In the days to come, others such as Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan and Huma Qureshi also might have to appear before the probe agency.

Although not accused in the case, the celebs will allegedly be questioned regarding how the money transfer was done to them by the app's founders. Promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, Mahadev betting app is believed to have been involved in laundering money.

Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Summoned?

Ranbir Kapoor has been promoting the app on social media and reportedly received payments for the same. Various celebrities have been under the scanner for being part of the extravagant wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-promoter of the Mahadev app, which took place in Dubai. In the next few weeks, there is also a probability that other actors and singers shall be summoned by the agency.

What Is The Case About?

Betting platform Mahadev Online, based out of the UAE is in the midst of an alleged money laundering case, regarding which the ED had conducted several searches in Kolkata, Bhopal and Mumbai. Around INR 200 crore was allegedly spent by the app's promoter on the wedding, and the ED is in the process of trailing the money sources.

The investigation has also revealed that the celebrities who attended and performed at the wedding were paid huge amounts through suspect methods. With respect to the case, the ED froze seized assets worth INR 417 crore and it was discovered that Vikash Chhaparia, based out of Kolkata, was running the entire hawala racket for the app.