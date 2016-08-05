We asked entrepreneurs what beer they would be drinking to celebrate International Beer Day

Raise you frosty mugs and pack up for beer walks, because folks, today is the day we rejoice in the greatness of beer and celebrate International Beer Day!

From a small event in the United States (dating back to August 2007),to a global celebration spanning 50 counties, International Beer Day is our chance to let the breweries and bars of the world know how much we appreciate them. They are the heroes behind each tasty brew and most of our memorable night outs. The heroes that help you mellow down after a tiring day and make social interactions bearable (pun intended).

I strongly believe that IBD should officially become more of an every-week thing and this has everything to do with the mission behind it.

To be strictly followed, the mission is:

1) To gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness i.e. beer.

2) To celebrate the dedicated men and women, who brew and serve our beer.

3) To bring the world together under the united banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures together on this one remarkable day.

Now who wouldn't want to be the part of a mission that promises fun and frenzy?

Therefore, on this exciting day, we decided to have a word with few entrepreneurs and ask them what beer they would be drinking to celebrate this day and this is what they had to say!

Sujan Deswal, Inbound Marketer at AdPushup

Favorite Beer: Carlsberg Elephant

Why: When you drink your first Carlsberg after a tiring day, it feels like you're drinking heaven. The taste is pretty good and by the second and fourth beer you feel invincible.

Rishi Batra, Co-founder, Fashalot

Favorite Beer: Hoegaarden

Why: Being a wheat beer Hoegaarden gives you that punch that others beer can't. It has that perfect sweet and sour flavor which is so well-balanced that you instantly forget your day's exhaustion.

Deep Bajaj, Founder, PeeBuddy

Favorite Beer: Hoegaarden

Why: That's my favorite beer and I love it because of its flavor and smooth taste. If not this, then I prefer any good wheat draught beer.

Avinash Saurabh, Founder, Zoojoo.be

Favorite Beer: Tuborg Green

Why: I feel Tuborg is a thirsty man's delight. It's crisp but also light, with just the prefect amount of alcohol content. It's smooth as water and I find it very refreshing.