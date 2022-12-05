Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022: Designers Falguni Shane Peacock showcase 'Pride in Breaking Norms of Conventional Fashion'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, powered by Fashion Design Council of India, took place recently in Mumbai. Celebrity designers Falguni Shane Peacock, presented 'Pride in Breaking Norms of Conventional Fashion', showcasing a melange of young, edgy, street-meets-couture collection, set against the backdrop of a live graffiti art performance by Dizy, India's first female graffiti artist. Closing the show as the showstopper was Shahid Kapoor.

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock and Shahid Kapoor.

For Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour's Mumbai chapter designers Falguni Shane Peacock took inspiration from the rising wave of Indian street-art culture and presented a beautiful juxtaposition of street and couture. FTheir craftmanship along with Dizy's artistic flair reimagined street-meets-couture, in a collection that celebrated the bold new expression of young India. The collection featured clunky oversized silhouettes, hip-length jackets with sawn-off sleeves, knee-length skirts and trousers reduced to slit-sided miniskirts, among others, showcasing an energetic melange of street art and luxe design, creating a riveting fashion & lifestyle experience.

Talking about the show, Falguni Shane Peacock shared, "We are excited to present an unconventional take on couture for the 16th edition of Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, as it emerges to take a young and bold new avatar. Taking inspiration from street art, we have deconstructed couture in a conceptualized street-chic way along with the talented graffiti artist Dizy. Our show was all about a sense of freedom, exuberating an attitude of positivity and reflecting how street meets couture in the modern world."

Dizy, added, "I'm proud to come together with celebrated designers Falguni Shane Peacock for the iconic Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour. Street-art reflects the bold new expressions of the youth of India, and it is exciting to see the Fashion Tour giving a platform to celebrate the brewing culture of street-art this year."

Besides the fashion show, the evening featured an exciting new element in this year's Fashion Tour that is the 'Style Gallery' called 'This is not a T-shirt', curated by Ashish Soni and FDCI — an exhibit of T-shirt outfits designed by over 60 designers and homegrown fashion labels, who have embellished or even deconstructed the basic T-shirt into a design celebrating their authentic interpretation of Pride. The Style Gallery exhibit was constructed with undertones of sustainability, using recycled materials which puts into action the Fashion Tour's pursuit towards becoming more sustainable and ecofriendly. Featuring within the Style Gallery was also the 'Step into the Metaverse' booth where guests were able interact with exciting features of 'Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour Park' – the Fashion Tour's metaverse avatar.

Talking about the new avatar of the Fashion Tour, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said, "The Style Gallery is our attempt to make the Fashion Tour more inclusive and highlight different interpretations of the pride and authenticity of various designers. This partnership is a fitting way to showcase our drive to reshape and reimagine the evolving face of fashion in India."

