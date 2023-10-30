Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Collaborates With GOAT Dining and Cocktail Restaurant in Siliguri GOAT, the dining and cocktail restaurant brand has recently opened its doors in Siliguri to offer a culinary experience in collaboration with globally recognized Indian footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bhaichung Bhutia at the launch

GOAT, the dining and cocktail restaurant brand has recently opened its doors in Siliguri to offer a culinary experience in collaboration with globally recognized Indian footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia.

This is Bhutia's foray into the dining space and regarding the venture had said, "As a religious admirer of immersive dining experiences, I wanted to curate a gastronomic dining experience that was nothing short of ordinary. With GOAT, we wanted to cultivate a space for the culinary aficionados where they indulge in finely crafted culinary delights, savouring in the sumptuous ambiance and luxurious service, ultimately elevating Siliguri's dining landscape to exceptional pinnacles."

Nitin Harish Agarwal, Managing Director at GOAT said, "In a city yearning for a culinary establishment that truly resonates luxury, GOAT has successfully filled this void by fulfilling this city's desire for a dining haven, where eminence, exclusivity and extravagance reign supreme. With Bhaichung Bhatia's vision, GOAT has transcended the realms of traditional restaurants and is crafting unforgettable evocative dining experiences, revolutionising Siliguri's premium dining scene."

Additionally, GOAT is backed by a culinary team spearheaded by Swaraj Singhi, a leading name in the hospitality business. The event was graced by Bhutia, Mary Kom and Deepraj Rana, among others.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Restaurants Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Travel

October Only! This CARSULE Pop-Up Car Cabin Is Just $299.97

The discount is good for a limited time (regularly $379), so act fast.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

How Great Leaders Communicate Their Vision

Expand your leadership capacity by learning how to gain buy-in and consensus and move projects forward despite any challenges that may arise.

By Ivan Misner
News and Trends

World Pilot Day: Is India Taking Off?

April 26th is celebrated as World Pilot's Day and the idea to turn it into an international celebration was established by the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA)

By Shrabona Ghosh
Leadership

The Pharm-er CEO: Sheetal Arora, Mankind Pharma

Pandemic was one of the toughest challenges for the company as it had to meet increased demand for products, remote work and create an IT infrastructure to support 15,000 people moving online, says, Sheetal Arora, CEO, Mankind Pharma

By Shrabona Ghosh
Living

Many Parents Make This Fatal Mistake When Praising Their Kids, Warns a Psychologist Who Studies Success

In 'Mindset: The New Psychology of Success,' psychologist Carol Dweck reveals the right way to recognize children's accomplishments for long-term success.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta