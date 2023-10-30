You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GOAT, the dining and cocktail restaurant brand has recently opened its doors in Siliguri to offer a culinary experience in collaboration with globally recognized Indian footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia.



This is Bhutia's foray into the dining space and regarding the venture had said, "As a religious admirer of immersive dining experiences, I wanted to curate a gastronomic dining experience that was nothing short of ordinary. With GOAT, we wanted to cultivate a space for the culinary aficionados where they indulge in finely crafted culinary delights, savouring in the sumptuous ambiance and luxurious service, ultimately elevating Siliguri's dining landscape to exceptional pinnacles."



Nitin Harish Agarwal, Managing Director at GOAT said, "In a city yearning for a culinary establishment that truly resonates luxury, GOAT has successfully filled this void by fulfilling this city's desire for a dining haven, where eminence, exclusivity and extravagance reign supreme. With Bhaichung Bhatia's vision, GOAT has transcended the realms of traditional restaurants and is crafting unforgettable evocative dining experiences, revolutionising Siliguri's premium dining scene."



Additionally, GOAT is backed by a culinary team spearheaded by Swaraj Singhi, a leading name in the hospitality business. The event was graced by Bhutia, Mary Kom and Deepraj Rana, among others.