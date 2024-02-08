Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), is a house of brands comprising Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga and have acquired stakes in BBLUNT and Momspresso.

"The fact that the company was started by two middle class individuals, Varun and I. We started this journey 7 years back with our first brand MamaEarth, thinking that we were just building a baby care company but understanding the Indian consumers and cultural nuances and crafting solutions for those got us a lot of love. While there a lot of brands who were selling to India, we were crafting for India, which is what Honasa Consumer is. All this is done keeping their skin, the weather and cultural nuances in mind" Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder, Honasa Consumer.

Milestones

2023

Honasa Consumer made its debut on Dalal Street on November 7, 2023. The Honasa Consumer IPO ran from October 31 to November 2, and was sold in the price range of INR 308-324 apiece. The IPO raised a total INR 1,701 crore, including a fresh issue of INR 365 crore.

2022

The Delhi-based company became the first company of the year to enter the unicorn club when it closed a $52 million funding round which was led by Sequoia Global.

2021

Reached 1 million followers on Instagram. Ghazal Alagh was one of the judges for Shark Tank India, the Indian business reality television series based on the hugely successful American show. Aired on Sony Entertainment Television, The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.

2020

Took a step towards making the environment greener with the Plant Goodness Initiative.

2019

Unpeeled their onion range.

2018

Joined hands with Shilpa Shetty Kundra as an investor and brand ambassador.

2017

Extended their commitment to personal care.

2016

When Ghazal and Varun Alagh could not find safe products for their baby, they decided to make it themselves. Combining Varun's FMCG experience and Ghazal's entrepreneurial knack, they started Mamaearth.