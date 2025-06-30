HCLTech Announces Strategic Collaboration with OpenAI Under this collaboration, HCLTech will incorporate OpenAI's advanced models into its proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, and its industry-specific AI accelerators

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a move set to reshape enterprise adoption of generative AI, HCLTech has entered a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, making it one of the first global systems integrators to do so. The partnership aims to scale generative AI (GenAI) transformation across industries by integrating OpenAI's models into HCLTech's platforms and solutions, the company said in a press release.

Under this collaboration, HCLTech will incorporate OpenAI's advanced models into its proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, and its industry-specific AI accelerators. These tools are central to HCLTech's strategy for delivering full-lifecycle AI services—covering everything from readiness assessments and integration to governance and enterprise-wide adoption. The company says the goal is to modernize business operations, enhance customer and employee experiences, and uncover new growth opportunities for its clients.

The initiative will also see HCLTech internally deploying ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs, enabling its global workforce to harness generative AI tools in a secure, enterprise-grade environment.

HCLTech emphasized that its extensive engineering background and applied AI expertise would be instrumental in driving these deployments at scale. "We are honored to work with OpenAI, the global leader in generative AI foundation models," said Vijay Guntur, global chief technology officer and head of ecosystems at HCLTech. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Global 2000 enterprises with transformative AI solutions. It reaffirms HCLTech's robust engineering heritage and aligns with OpenAI's spirit of innovation."

From OpenAI's side, the partnership reflects a broader strategy to expand the use of its models in enterprise settings through strategic service partnerships. "HCLTech's deep industry knowledge and AI engineering expertise sets the stage for scalable AI innovation," said Giancarlo 'GC' Lionetti, chief commercial officer at OpenAI. "As one of the first system integration companies to integrate OpenAI to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences, they're accelerating productivity and setting a new standard for how industries can transform using generative AI."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

This Navy SEAL Commander Says Leaders Aren't Born or Made — They're Chosen Based on One Thing

We asked a retired special operations leader about what makes effective leadership. His answer challenges everything you think you know about who gets to lead.

By Jon B. Becker
News and Trends

AMAMA and LogicFlo AI Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TR Capital Acquires Stakes in MoEngage, Shadowfax, and Whatfix for Over USD 50 Mn

The transaction was completed with global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures, which is backed by Fidelity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AMD India Funds Semiconductor Startup AAGYAVISION

The start-up is developing advanced imaging and sensing technologies using semiconductors, radar systems, and AI.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Infra.Market Secures USD 50 Mn from MARS Growth Capital to Fuel Growth and Global Expansion

The funds will help accelerate product development, expand retail and manufacturing infrastructure, and enhance supply chain capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff