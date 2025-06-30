Under this collaboration, HCLTech will incorporate OpenAI's advanced models into its proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, and its industry-specific AI accelerators

In a move set to reshape enterprise adoption of generative AI, HCLTech has entered a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, making it one of the first global systems integrators to do so. The partnership aims to scale generative AI (GenAI) transformation across industries by integrating OpenAI's models into HCLTech's platforms and solutions, the company said in a press release.

Under this collaboration, HCLTech will incorporate OpenAI's advanced models into its proprietary platforms, including AI Force, AI Foundry, and its industry-specific AI accelerators. These tools are central to HCLTech's strategy for delivering full-lifecycle AI services—covering everything from readiness assessments and integration to governance and enterprise-wide adoption. The company says the goal is to modernize business operations, enhance customer and employee experiences, and uncover new growth opportunities for its clients.

The initiative will also see HCLTech internally deploying ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI APIs, enabling its global workforce to harness generative AI tools in a secure, enterprise-grade environment.

HCLTech emphasized that its extensive engineering background and applied AI expertise would be instrumental in driving these deployments at scale. "We are honored to work with OpenAI, the global leader in generative AI foundation models," said Vijay Guntur, global chief technology officer and head of ecosystems at HCLTech. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering Global 2000 enterprises with transformative AI solutions. It reaffirms HCLTech's robust engineering heritage and aligns with OpenAI's spirit of innovation."

From OpenAI's side, the partnership reflects a broader strategy to expand the use of its models in enterprise settings through strategic service partnerships. "HCLTech's deep industry knowledge and AI engineering expertise sets the stage for scalable AI innovation," said Giancarlo 'GC' Lionetti, chief commercial officer at OpenAI. "As one of the first system integration companies to integrate OpenAI to improve efficiency and enhance customer experiences, they're accelerating productivity and setting a new standard for how industries can transform using generative AI."