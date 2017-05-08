Health Is Wealth: Revisiting The Age-old Adage Being fit is more a personal choice, a continuous process that one has to follow day in and day out, voluntarily.

By Venu Madhav

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's world, a large part of our professional lives is spent long hours glaring at computer screens endlessly as if the world depended on it. Amidst our busy schedules, we tend to forget acknowledging one of the most important aspects of our life — Health. Who hasn't heard the age old adage "Health is Wealth'. This couldn't have been truer in today's generation, where most of us spend wealth to get back our health.

So what essentially is the meaning of being fit & staying healthy? Everyone may have a different definition of this, to some, it may mean having the biggest biceps in the room, for some it could be having the perfect washboard abs, or to some, it may even mean lifting the heaviest weights in the gym.

Personally, being fit doesn't necessarily mean visiting the most expensive gyms around or splurging on the best personal trainers.

It's not trying to transform yourself into a Dwayne Johnson or the next Mr.Olympia! It's more a personal choice, a continuous process that one has to follow day in and day out, voluntarily, without feeling like one is being forced into it. Initially, it may seem difficult, even painful at times, but remember at the end it'll all be worth it.

It begins with the simplest of things like trying to take the stairs instead of the lift, walking to the grocery shop the next time you're out grocery shopping (yeah, don't order it online); these small steps can help you get in shape while you do your daily chores. In fact, we have a gym in our own office to help you get started with, but I've never seen it being put to use, spare a select few.

In today's world, there are different ways to get fit. If you aren't someone who enjoys going to the gym to workout, pick a sport that you like to play. It isn't too difficult to find like-minded people in this socially connected life of ours. It's time to put your best foot forward, get out of your comfort zone and get exploring.

Burn those goddamn calories get rid of those love handles. Nothing beats the sense of accomplishment at the end of a good workout session. The feeling when you break a sweat after a 5km-jog in the park is orgasmic.

Eating healthy & on time goes a long way in achieving your fitness goals. So the next time you're digging into that burger bite of yours - ask yourself a question — when was the last time I thought about starting to get back into shape?

Venu Madhav

Chief Operating Officer, Zerodha

Venu Madhav is a professional stockbroker from Bangalore, India. He was part of the founding team of www.zerodha.com, India’s largest discount brokerage firm and has been instrumental in its growth. Mr. Madhav serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Zerodha, and is directly involved in providing a better broking experience for 1000s of clients from all across India and the globe. In his early days, Venu used to help around as a cashier on Sundays in his granddad’s restaurant, which is where he may have picked up his penchant for numbers. No calculation is too complex for his brain which makes him an ideal finance geek and a solid asset for Zerodha.

