How Anubhav Singh Bassi Went From Lawyer To Terrific Comedian

32-year-old comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi didn't imagine in his wildest dreams that he would end up getting into comedy.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Anubhav Singh Bassi

32-year-old comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi didn't imagine in his wildest dreams that he would end up getting into comedy. The former lawyer from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh wanted to be in the public services. "It was pure serendipity. It was life's plan for me and I could not be more grateful. I guess in a way I am in the public service just not the one I had thought of," he says.

Bassi had performed at an open mic in 2017 for the first time, walking in wearing a formal suit after being rejected at a job interview as a lawyer and happened to win the open mic that day. Throughout school and college he was equally drawn towards academics, sports and cultural events. On that open mic he suddenly felt at home on the stage and so kept going back and the rest, as they say, is history.

Virality on the internet followed after he released his third video 'Hostel' that went on to be trending #1 on YouTube within a few hours of being released. Bassi says that success as a term is hard to define, pretty much like love or Tax Law, but he is grateful for what he does and the love the audience gives him, evident once you visit his social media profiles like Instagram, where he has 1.6 million followers.

Success in his sphere is accompanied by getting approached for several brand collaborations, wanting to get their message across with a dose of humour. For him, the primary aim is to bring the brand's vision and message to life in the best way possible. "Some brands/assignments allow more creative liberties than others and those are always more engaging experiences for me. Sometimes we are bound by the script written for and approved by the higher ups of the brand and that is fine too. Other than that being a lawyer myself and being blessed with a brilliant team, we do thorough due diligence before signing on any endorsement," he tells us.

As far as the future is concerned, Bassi says that as an artist his job is to create, and that life has its own plans for him, which he promises will be fun!

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Associate Editor

