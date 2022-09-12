Kartik Aaryan And Rashmika Mandanna Are The New Faces Of WOW Skin Science Hair Care Range

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science in their on-going attempt of bringing consumers closer to nature through novel products in the personal care and wellness space has announced actors Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as the new face of WOW Hair care range.

WOW Skin Science

Since its inception, WOW Skin Science has launched innovative natural products backed by science that helps in making skincare and healthcare safe, chemical-free, and eco-friendly. In the past two years, the brand has brought on board eminent celebrities to be part of the brand family and promote multiple product ranges, from Kareena Kapoor Khan endorsing the Apple Cider Vinegar Drink to Bhumi Pednekar leading the skincare range.

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science spoke about the collaboration, "As a brand that is deeply rooted in the philosophy of nature, we ensure that the partners we work with spread out our narrative and resonate with our vision. Hence, Kartik and Rashmika made complete sense. Both have an incredible line of work, champion the right causes and are loved by people across age groups, especially the gen Z. We're really excited to have them onboard!"

Excited to be working with the brand WOW Skin Science, actor Kartik Aaryan said, "Personally, I'm a strong believer and advocate of natural products and hence the proposition of WOW Skin Science really resonated with me. I am really thrilled to be associated with the brand and be a part of its journey because as an actor I think of the audiences first, this brand does the same - puts people first."

Actor Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her association with WOW Skin Science, "I am excited to be a part of the WOW family. The brand is known to be chemical free, nature inspired and most importantly, Eco-friendly - a philosophy that is very close to my heart. I'm excited to work with a brand like WOW Skin Science, which makes haircare a truly WOW experience!''