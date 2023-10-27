You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Katrina Kaif has been announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, the Swiss watchmaker. This partnership underscores the expanding impact of Bollywood stars globally.



Kaif also expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I am honoured and excited to be associated with Rado, a brand known for its excellence in watchmaking. Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform."



As the global brand ambassador for Rado, Katrina Kaif will take centre stage in the brand's latest campaigns. Her debut campaign with Rado will not only showcase exceptional timepieces but also emphasise the fusion of timeless materials with an enduring style. This partnership shows the evolving dynamics of the entertainment and luxury industries, marking a landmark moment for both Kaif and Rado.