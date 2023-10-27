Katrina Kaif Becomes Global Brand Ambassador Of Watch Brand Rado Katrina Kaif has been announced as the global brand ambassador for Rado, the Swiss watchmaker.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif has been announced as the Global Brand Ambassador for Rado, the Swiss watchmaker. This partnership underscores the expanding impact of Bollywood stars globally.

Kaif also expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I am honoured and excited to be associated with Rado, a brand known for its excellence in watchmaking. Rado watches have always fascinated me with their innovative designs and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing this iconic Swiss brand on a global platform."

As the global brand ambassador for Rado, Katrina Kaif will take centre stage in the brand's latest campaigns. Her debut campaign with Rado will not only showcase exceptional timepieces but also emphasise the fusion of timeless materials with an enduring style. This partnership shows the evolving dynamics of the entertainment and luxury industries, marking a landmark moment for both Kaif and Rado.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Collaborative Commerce Platform Oyela Raises INR 144 Million in Seed Funding

Founded by Rahul Gope and Anjan Kumar Patel in 2021, the start-up aims to empower budding entrepreneurs, businesses, artists and creators by easily setting up and managing their digital storefronts.

By Paromita Gupta
Starting a Business

5 Strategies for Building Your Business Quickly

In today's landscape, speed is the name of the game.

By Omri Hurwitz
News and Trends

IMC 2023: India Will Lead in 6G, says PM Narendra Modi

The IMC agenda has swiftly adapted to the forefront of digital innovation, showcasing India's proactive approach to adopting emerging technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT)

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

SaaS Startup Blubirch Secures $6.37 Million in Series A Funding

The startup aims to utilize the funds to accelerate the growth of the company and strengthen its market presence across various retailer marketplaces and OEM ecosystems. This will also help in solidifying it as a leader in reverse supply chain solutions in India, and across MENA and the Indo-Pacific in the near future

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

6 Powerful Life Lessons From Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

Dhoni was recently speaking at an event organized in Bangalore by Rigi, a content creator startup

By S Shanthi
Business News

Chef Gordon Ramsay Says There's a Simple Secret to Growing a Business. He'd Know—He Has 60 Restaurants.

The famed chef's newest restaurant venture, Ramsay's Kitchen, opens Thursday in Oklahoma City.

By Emily Rella