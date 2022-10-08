Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt And Super Villains: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Some mysteries never die, like what happened to Marilyn Monroe, and that's one of the reasons why OTT has been churning out content on her over the last few years. Brad Pitt fans are in for a treat as he returns in an action thriller while fans of the comedy animation genre have another sequel to look forward to. All in all, a wide variety of movies for you to choose from over the weekend!

YouTube

Blonde (Netflix)

Yet another retelling of Marilyn Monroe's life, this one is an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' bestselling novel. Ana de Armas plays the blonde screen legend in a movie which portrays the actor's tempestuous childhood as Norma Jeane, how she became famous, her relationships and more. It seems this is one life on whom we have seen a revival in the form of documentaries, movies and series with the advent of OTT.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Rent/buy on BookMyShow Stream)

The fifth instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, the movie is based in 1976, when Gru (Steve Carell) is only 11 years old, and along with his tiny yellow minions is trying to make it big in the world of super villains. However, he gets kidnapped after stealing a precious entity, and it is upto the trio of Kevin, Stuart and Bob to travel to San Franciso and save him. In the meantime, Gru becomes friends with a hero and learns from him what it takes to become a successful criminal.

Bullet Train (Rent/buy on BookMyShow Stream)

Brad Pitt is Ladybug, a not-so-successful assassin trying to make up for his past mishaps. For his latest mission, he is on the world's fastest train and as is expected in his case, things begin to get out of control. Rivals from all over the world converge to take him down, as the train runs through Japan. Bullet Train is based on the 2010 novel by Maria Beetle and also stars Sandra Bullock.