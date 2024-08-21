While in the past she has denied having any fixed mantra or process for her content, we cornered her to confess how she spends her time on her own personal phone. Here are four apps that Nagma Mirakar deems her favorite.

Digital Content Creator Nagma Mirajkar, often stuns the world and her 8 Million Instagram followers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks. Mirajkar stepped into the world of social media by creating videos during lunch breaks at her 9 to 5 job and watched her digital persona take off. As a content creator we have had the pleasure of interacting with our discussions and concluded that some creators such as Mirajkar have a pulse that sessions the rhythm of what the youth wants and caters to them through means that not only are most accessible but most effective. While in the past she has denied having any fixed mantra or process for her content, we cornered her to confess how she spends her time on her own personal phone.

1. WhatsApp

The instant messaging platform that over the last couple of months has transformed its services beyond just texts but effective 'channels' of communications. Mirajkar said, "it's really helpful for my job and lets me talk directly to important people. It helps me do work stuff easily, like sending messages and files quickly. Plus, it makes it simple to reach out and connect with important contacts, making communication straightforward and efficient.

2. Instagram

Are we really surprised? The platform that serves as this influencers bread and butter had to make it to the list. Her frank reasoning was, "It is my office, my source of earnings." She explained, "It's like my virtual workplace where I make money and showcase the things I've worked hard on. It's not just a fun place to share pictures; it's where I earn a living and display my achievements."

3. YouTube

All though Mirajkar is known for her quick transitions and on beat dance routines delivered in just a couple seconds. This content creator serves her reverbed or acoustic self in the ever reliable video platform, YouTube. "As it feels like a personal space where I can share bits of my life through vlogs and connect with the people who watch them. It's not just a platform for videos; it's like my own online diary where I can let others in on my experiences and build a connection with my audience," she said.

4. Snapchat

Although some may debate this, the current generation's attachment with nostalgia. The snapchat era may have been short and had us all on a chokehold with the puppy filter, it made a lasting impact. "It is my favorite app because it lets me connect with my family and friends in a really personal and fun way. It's not just about sending messages; I can share moments with them through pictures and videos, and the playful features make chatting more enjoyable. It feels like a lively and informal space to stay connected with the people I care about," she concluded.