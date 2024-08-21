Get All Access for $5/mo

Nagma Mirajkar's 4 Favorite Apps While in the past she has denied having any fixed mantra or process for her content, we cornered her to confess how she spends her time on her own personal phone. Here are four apps that Nagma Mirakar deems her favorite.

By Kavya Pillai

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Content Creator, Nagma Mirajkar

Digital Content Creator Nagma Mirajkar, often stuns the world and her 8 Million Instagram followers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks. Mirajkar stepped into the world of social media by creating videos during lunch breaks at her 9 to 5 job and watched her digital persona take off. As a content creator we have had the pleasure of interacting with our discussions and concluded that some creators such as Mirajkar have a pulse that sessions the rhythm of what the youth wants and caters to them through means that not only are most accessible but most effective. While in the past she has denied having any fixed mantra or process for her content, we cornered her to confess how she spends her time on her own personal phone.

Here are four apps that Nagma Mirakar deems her favorite.

1. WhatsApp

The instant messaging platform that over the last couple of months has transformed its services beyond just texts but effective 'channels' of communications. Mirajkar said, "it's really helpful for my job and lets me talk directly to important people. It helps me do work stuff easily, like sending messages and files quickly. Plus, it makes it simple to reach out and connect with important contacts, making communication straightforward and efficient.

2. Instagram

Are we really surprised? The platform that serves as this influencers bread and butter had to make it to the list. Her frank reasoning was, "It is my office, my source of earnings." She explained, "It's like my virtual workplace where I make money and showcase the things I've worked hard on. It's not just a fun place to share pictures; it's where I earn a living and display my achievements."

3. YouTube

All though Mirajkar is known for her quick transitions and on beat dance routines delivered in just a couple seconds. This content creator serves her reverbed or acoustic self in the ever reliable video platform, YouTube. "As it feels like a personal space where I can share bits of my life through vlogs and connect with the people who watch them. It's not just a platform for videos; it's like my own online diary where I can let others in on my experiences and build a connection with my audience," she said.

4. Snapchat

Although some may debate this, the current generation's attachment with nostalgia. The snapchat era may have been short and had us all on a chokehold with the puppy filter, it made a lasting impact. "It is my favorite app because it lets me connect with my family and friends in a really personal and fun way. It's not just about sending messages; I can share moments with them through pictures and videos, and the playful features make chatting more enjoyable. It feels like a lively and informal space to stay connected with the people I care about," she concluded.
Kavya Pillai

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day: India's Trailblazing Approach Toward Global Supremacy

In a country brimming with innovation and high ambition, where jobs are termed as the de-facto standard for a stable life, entrepreneurs in India have shown time and again that with the right idea and the required grind, anything is possible.

By Prince Kariappa
News and Trends

LLUMO AI, NxtQube, and Acadru Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector

Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.

By Benjamin Jones