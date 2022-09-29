Online Fitness Expert Offers 6 Tips To Improve Black Entrepreneurs' Health

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Funk Roberts shares six lifestyle changes black men, especially entrepreneurs and senior executives, can make to improve their health, which is declining day by day.

Handout

A healthy lifestyle, body, and mind are essential in everyone's life. However, with recent changes, the lifestyle has deteriorated, particularly for men. Among all groups, black men are adversely affected by poor health, and it is not limited to a specific age group, but impacts individuals of all ages. Funk Roberts, an online fitness entrepreneur, discusses the causes of black men's declining health and offers six fitness tips.

Reasons for poor health

According to Funk, black men have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease than other groups, with heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes being the leading causes of death among them.

Poor lifestyle choices, eating cheap fast food, and a lack of information are the three main causes of African-American men's deteriorating health, as per Funk. He also emphasizes low testosterone levels as a cause of poor health. Studies show that anywhere from 10% to 40% of men worldwide suffer from low testosterone levels. It is also found that testosterone naturally decreases 1-2% per year after the age of 30. While testosterone deficiency is common in men over the age of 65, black men in their 30s and 40s are experiencing low levels as a result of poor lifestyle factors.

The reason it is important to maintain testosterone levels is that it is the primary male hormone that plays a role in several critical physiological processes. Its sufficient levels are required for strength, muscle mass, body fat distribution, insulin sensitivity, increased daily energy, better mood, bone mineral density, libido, sperm production, more drive, and confidence. One can say it improves overall manhood!

What can be done?

Funk has broken down six lifestyle modifications that can significantly improve health for men all over the world, allowing them to have a better body, mind, and health and reclaim their manhood. These are the following tips -

Testosterone Nutrition Plan: Eating three meals a day with a balanced plate of starchy complex carbs, protein, healthy fats, and veggies/fruit can help to maintain testosterone levels and kickstart the fat-burning metabolism. The best part of a balanced diet is that it is not at all expensive!

Stay Away from Foods that Kills Testosterone: Funk lists down foods that can be avoided to maintain health and hormones around. Here are the food items you should take out of your plate - sugar, pastries & desserts, processed foods, soy, soda pop & energy drinks, alcohol, fried foods, refined carbohydrates, milk, and trans fats.

Metabolic Resistance Workouts: Metabolic workouts of 20-30 minutes using compound and multi-limb movements are ideal for maximizing growth hormone release, allowing you to take advantage of the powerful muscle-building and fat-burning hormones.

Proper Sleep: A healthy sleep cycle lasts 7-8 hours every night. This helps in decreasing fat storing cortisol and increasing the testosterone so more fat is burned.

Stay Consistency: As the body adjusts, it is unrealistic to expect results in the first week. You will start to feel better at the end of the second week, and by the end of week three, you can start saying goodbye to your lower belly fat forever.

Mindset: Contrary to popular belief, the brain and body are inextricably linked, what you think has the ability to influence your physiology. A large number of individuals think this is a deception. You have to think your body is getting in shape for your thoughts to influence it.

Funk suggests that to truly adapt to this lifestyle, men need to believe that they can get into the best shape of their lives no matter where they are right now. Men must also recognize that their way of thinking must change. Concentration on the present is a must. If you continue on your current path, it will only be a matter of time before you revert to your old habits and suffer from decreased health.