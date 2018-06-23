Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress Clap Global's Aarti Chhabria's other side reveals her to be a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

By Anindita Ganguly

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur
Image Courtesy- Entrepreneur

Managing cultural exchange programs through Clap Global, Aarti Chhabria, co-founder and Business Head is otherwise a fun loving and a team person. Apart from work, this trained Bharatnatyam dancer eases off a tough day by being on stage to regenerate her focus! "Whenever I am down or stressed, even if I don't have a show, I try shake a leg or two in my room. Without, dance, I cannot regenerate!" exclaims Chhabria.

What is that activity that soothes you?

Bharatnatyam is my first love. It aligns body, mind and spirit, allowing me to utilize my best.

How does it add value to your entrepreneurial journey?

The rhythm of Bharatnatyam keeps me in balance, helping me to take better decisions and stay focused.

Who is your favorite dancer? How he/she inspired you?

My favorite dancer is my Guru Smt Sonu Chowdhary of Arvind Nitya Sadhna.

When did you start dancing and who inspired you to pursue it?

To fulfil my mother's unfulfilled wishes, I started when I was six and completed a seven year course.

What is your favorite cuisine?

A great home-cooked meal and Lebanese.

What is your favorite music?

I love Bollywood music; everything from "Yeh Jeevan Hai' to "Tears in Heaven.'

Which gadgets are you hooked to?

My cell phone.

Your take on healthy diet.

Currently following Ketogenic diet.

You don't leave your house without?

Two books, a kindle and a few box full of nutritious food.

Your style statement?

Being in Mumbai, crisp, simple and comfortable cotton clothes are my favorite.
Anindita Ganguly

Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India

