Actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday with regards to the Mahadev online betting app case. He has been directed to present in front of the ED on October 10.

Kapoor has been promoting the app on social media and reportedly received payments for the same. Various celebrities have been under the scanner for being part of the extravagant wedding of Sourabh Chandrakar, the co-promoter of the Mahadev app, which took place in Dubai. In the next few weeks, there is also a probability that other actors and singers shall be summoned by the agency.

Betting platform Mahadev Online, based out of the UAE is in the midst of an alleged money laundering case, regarding which the ED had conducted several searches in Kolkata, Bhopal and Mumbai. Around INR 200 crore was allegedly spent by the app's promoter on the wedding, and the ED is in the process of trailing the money sources.

The investigation has also revealed that the celebrities who attended and performed at the wedding were paid huge amounts through suspect methods. With respect to the case, the ED froze seized assets worth INR 417 crore and it was discovered that Vikash Chhaparia, based out of Kolkata, was running the entire hawala racket for the app.

All this comes at a pivotal phase as the government has also levied 28% GST on online gaming platforms starting from October 1, which was met with a lot opposition from those involved in the industry. In the days and weeks to come, it remains to be seen which other famous personalties would be sumoned by the ED in regards to the case and what ultimately happens to stars such as Kapoor and the rest.