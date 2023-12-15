You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While illustrious rapper and hip-hop mogul Badshah is known world over for his anthemic records and elite collaborations, his inner circle also know him for being an impeccable host and entertainer in his personal time, which has now translated through a first-of-its-kind world-class multi-brand food and beverage venture.



A culinary connoisseur at heart; the 39-year-old rapper, entrepreneur, mentor and philanthropist is gearing up to mark his maiden innings in the hospitality industry with the launch of three brands- Sago Spice Symphony, Seville and Sidera in partnership with Babita Puri Gupta and Udayveer Gupta.



Located in the heart of Chandigarh; the upscale neighborhood of Sector-26, the aesthetically constructed spanking new venture is inspired by the principles of community, pluralism and identity and aspires to serve as a sumptuous indulgence for the city's epicureans.



A 9,000 sq. ft. expanse is sculpted into three culinary masterpieces- an invitingly earthy indoor dining space presented in the form of an Indian fine dining restaurant 'Sago Spice Symphony', a basement Pan-Asian cocktail bar 'Sidera' and an atmospheric Continental Lebanese restaurant and lounge 'Seville'.



Sago implying tapioca pearls, pays a sublime poetic ode to authentic Indian food from different corners of the country and exhibits a congenial vibe that makes it a diner's delight for the entire family with elements of earthy warm palettes, terracotta pottery, cream floral upholstery, glazed tiles, gold and marble accents coupled with natural stonework.

Seville which draws inspiration from a Spanish city imbibes colonial designs, full of cultural richness, eclectic luxury and exuding sophistication. The venue embraces a timeless-yet-chic style with an illuminated open-to-sky roof, rustic wooden chandeliers dangling from the tall ceiling, mosaic flooring and wooden carved wall murals accentuating the neutral color palettes. The standout element of the venue is the elongated bar counter made of handcrafted ripple natural stone cladding.



Sidera referencing the constellations and stars in Latin, is spruced up with luxe leather furnishing, electric statement LED lighting, textured walls highlighted with fluorescent abstract wall accents, dune-shaped arched ceiling with LUMOSX glow in the dark stars and a backlit marble and onyx bar, to cater to a lively and sensorial after-hours experience for young audiences.



Promising chefs from various regions of India have been onboarded to helm the kitchen with an immersive menu that marries modernity with tradition and spans across Indian, Lebanese, Continental and Pan-Asian fare. The eclectic menu prides itself in the luxurious utilization of homemade sauces, freshly grounded spices and flavourful condiments. Sago includes signature dishes such as 'Sona Murgh Kebab', 'Lagan Ka Murgh', 'Sago Dal Makhni, 'Chupa Rustam Beetroot Kebab' while chef recommendations at Sidera include 'Asparagus Philadelphia Roll', 'Stuffed Lotus Stem Fritters' and Seville comprises distinctive specialities like 'Chicken Krapow Bowl', 'Edamame Truffle Rice & Burnt Garlic Sauce' and 'Wild Mushroom With Cream Cheese Dimsum'.



The music hitmaker enlists dishes such as 'Classic Mapo Tofu', 'Moroccan Chicken', 'Classic Yaki Udon Noodles', 'The Gourmet', 'Dal Khushk Awadhi', 'Multani Bhuna Paneer' and 'Bhutani Makai Palak' as his favorite top picks on the menu.



The craft cocktail menu is a modern and experimental reincarnation of classic cocktails, and will include multi-dimensional concoctions. Sago signature blends include 'Grecian Glaze', 'Basil & Lychee Spritzer', 'Spicy Love' and 'Clarified New York Sour' while Seville enlists 'The Greek Door', 'Blue Sea', 'Santorin Secret', 'Mediterranean Mirage', 'Hellen', 'Ladybug', 'Forbidden Spiced Fruit' and 'Queen & Tonic' as its specialities. On the other hand, Sidera classics include 'Temple Run', 'Green Velvet', 'Flower Power', 'Paradise Found' and 'Roses In Bloom'.

Interestingly, the rapper has a drink named after him called 'Badshahi' which is a blend of milk, rose, gulkand, fresh cream, rim with edible gold flakes and also tops his favorites list.

In addition, patrons can also look forward to sampling an intoxicating range of confections and delectable desserts such as Turkish Delight , Tiramisu, Hare matar ka halwa and Vanilla Cheesecake with seasonal strawberry compote which will make for a dazzling finish to a hearty meal.



Badshah states, "My love for gastronomy has been a long standing one and one of my biggest passions after music is food. I'm extremely excited to embark on this brand-new journey and spearhead it from a city that has given me so much and made me who I am today. The brand's vision is to indulge culinary aficionados seeking an out-of-the-ordinary gastronomical experience. Traditionally homegrown at its core, but globally experimentative in spirit, the offering is poised to be rich, deep and varied as we aim to blend tradition with modernity."



Udayveer Gupta states, "Spearheading a one-of-its-kind but culturally ubiquitous business that amalgamates gourmet, culture and music has been a longstanding vision of mine which finally comes to fruition now. I hope to elevate the cultural exposure I have garnered over the years of travelling around the world through this new venture and present world class cuisine and a unique dining experience for our patrons."



Badshah who is the 4th most followed Indian artist on Spotify has previously invested in a Mumbai-based nightclub Dragonfly as well as produced Punjabi films and launched a Punjab-based music channel. Additionally, he is also the founder of a clothing line called BADFIT.