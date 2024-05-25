For those of you who had the pleasure of being entertained by the late Robin Williams through his many roles in movies and stand-up shows, may recall him saying, "Comedy is acting out optimism" and "No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world." We were reminded of these gems while engaging in conversation with comedian, actor and iconic RJ, Karishma Gangwal aka RJ Karishma.

Karishma, over time, has found a unique way to touch lives through the production of social media reels each unlocking a humorous character. What makes this native Kashmiri stand out is the extent to which people relate to her sketches. She enjoys a following of 7 million on Instagram alone with more than 10 million views on average and has collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, Steve Smith, Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Varun Dhawan and Shreya Ghoshal, among others. "My goal isn't just to entertain, it's to reflect the reality of our lives, to create something that echoes in the hearts of people. That's where the magic really happens," she shared.

She has been artistically inclined from a young age, one of her early memories of showing an interest in mimicry was as a little girl putting up daily shows for her family. "I vividly remember, as a little kid, having this knack for watching people, really soaking in how they acted and spoke. Those outings with my mom turned into my personal sketch shows once we got home. I'd mimic everyone, from the cashier at the grocery store to a passerby with a peculiar walk," she said. It's something that just came naturally to her and becoming an RJ was the ultimate "game-changer" for her, "It wasn't just about being behind a mic; it was about embracing this whole new universe of voice modulation."

As for how she draws inspiration she said, "The core of my inspiration? It's the people, their routines, the little dramas of daily life, these are what fuel my imagination." Karishma has also woven some practices into her daily routine that help deepen her bond with the audience. "Diving into the comments. It's not just about shooting a thumbs-up emoji or dropping a quick thank you. This back-and-forth isn't just chatter. When feedback rolls in, I see it through a lens of growth."

Comedy is not for the weak, whether it is someone writing a joke or being the subject of one. To manage this fine line is a skill in itself, we asked this mimicry artist if ever she was confronted by someone she impersonates and how not to 'offend' people in this day and age. She said, "In my funhouse, there's always a cheeky chance of ruffling a few feathers. But here's the tea, I've kind of cracked the code on how to keep everyone smiling." "Instead of zeroing in on actual folks, I scoop up those quirkiest bits from roles we all recognize like that zany aunt who's always overpacking for vacations or the mother-in-law with her legendary, eye-popping reactions. It's all about bringing on the laughs without pointing fingers at anyone specific. So, when I dive into these characters, it's a celebration, a riot of relatable fun, steering clear of the personal digs," she added.

Her key methods to performing a high-wire act in the entertainment business are; firstly time management, "it's all about carving out those sacred blocks of time where I can let my creativity run wild, brainstorming the next big thing." Second is Planning and Organisation, "just making sure the books are balanced and running a tight ship." Third is communication and collaboration, "Networking isn't just schmoozing at after-parties; it's about building a dream team. Having the right mix of wizards in finance, marketing maestros, and creative conjurers in my corner means I can focus on dreaming up the next big thing, knowing the business side is in expert hands."

As for what we can expect from this leading lady in comedy, she simply concluded, "If everything goes well, you might just see me on an OTT platform in the near future, fingers crossed!"