Sneak Peek: Kunal Kapoor On What Makes Him Stronger

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nowadays as far as fitness is concerned, it seems that most actors, young or old seem to have a six pack, with most of the youngsters especially looking the same. In this crowd of muscle bound actors, one name that stands out is Kunal Kapoor, distinctly because of his cool dressing sense, due to which he is regularly part of lists that name him as one of the most stylish men in the country.

Kunal Kapoor

Making his debut opposite Tabu in Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004) directed by painter MF Hussain, his next film went on to gain cult status. Starring beside Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti (2006), it is one project that he shall always be associated with. Last year saw him in several releases, the T-Series production Koi Jaane Na, Disney Hotstars show The Empire' and Ankahi Kahaniyan on Netflix. However, apart from acting, the trained pilot and rally car driver is known for the online crowd funding platform Ketto, which he co-founded. An absolute game changer, Ketto raises money for social and individual causes and aids people in raising funds for health and medical emergencies, natural disasters and various other causes and just celebrated their 10 year anniversary.

With all this going on, how does Kunal manage to remain so fit? "My fitness regimen depends on whether I am shooting or not. Normally my day begins with meditation in the morning, an hour of yoga and then I hit the gym for an hour, at other times I do martial arts. But when I'm shooting for a film and have to look a certain way, then the training routine becomes more intense," he explains. Kunal believes it's important to surprise the body, and hence from time to time he mixes up his workouts. Currently the time and bandwidth doesn't allow him to play regularly, but he does play football occasionally with some friends. He also trained in hockey as he was part of the Akshay Kumar film Gold (2018), about India aiming for the gold in the Olympics after independence, and once in a while enjoys playing the game.

Kunal's diet is simple and comprises meat, veggies and sweet potatoes. In order to stay healthy when on erratic schedules, he carries dry fruits, fruits or a protein shake with him.