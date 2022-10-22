Supernatural, Sci-Fi And Family Time: What To Watch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's going to be a long Diwali weekend, and we've got a list of OTT content for you to watch once the colourful parties come to an end. For those who are fond of the paranormal, there's a three decade old cult series which makes a return. At the same time there's a sci-fi thriller and something for the family too.

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)

This fascinating series is back with its third volume. It first released in 1987 and the episodes deal with strange deaths, mysterious disappearances, UFOs and the supernatural.

The Peripheral (Amazon Prime Video)

Set in 2032, this sci-fi escapade is an adaptation of the 2014 book by William Gibson. The story is about a pair of siblings, Flynne and Burton Fisher, who earn their living by playing virtual reality simulations to earn extra money. When Burton is busy with trying out a new simulation, Flynne steps in for him and is given the task of obtaining a secret from a research institute in London. However, it turns out that this is not a simulation, but an actual robbery, and Flynne discovers she is being pursued by dangerous individuals.

Tripling Season 3 (ZEE5)

The much-loved trio of Chandan (Sumeet Vyas), Chanchal (Manvi Gagroo) and Chitwan (Amol Parashar) are back for the third season of Tripling. After realizing that their parents have decided to part ways, the siblings start to hatch plans to keep the family together. The family decides to go on a trek together, during which they try to reignite the love between their parents. What happens on the trip, however, is much more than they expected to.