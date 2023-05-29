Surprise Attack: Ashneer Grover Returns To Television With Roadies Ashneer Grover, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, caused quite the stir among his fans over the weekend when the promo video of Roadies 19 was released.

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, caused quite the stir among his fans over the weekend when the promo video of Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand was released, marking his return to television.

The video featured some auditions with the new gang leaders Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati and also host Sonu Sood. In the video one can see interview rounds of different contestants from all over India, while actor and entrepreneur Sood announces the new 'contestant auction' round, starring Grover. The video also shows some minor verbal skirmishes between the gang leaders and Grover's typical comments on display when speaking with some contestants.

Although some social media users expressed their dismay at Grover coming on Roadies, anyone who has seen Season 1 of Shark Tank and his various event appearances post it would have guessed that being on Roadies, or any other reality TV show where the entire range of sarcasm and searing remarks are given a stage would be a natural progression for Grover.

Grover was last seen on TV in Season 1 of Shark Tank India, which made him a household name in India thanks to his caustic remarks coupled with a sharp acumen for business and deals. However, he was not there in Season 2 and had also revealed that he had unfollowed all the other sharks from Instagram and Twitter. Grover was replaced on the show by Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

Interestingly, the upcoming Roadies season also marks the return of actor Rhea Chakraborty, post the various controversies which erupted following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

