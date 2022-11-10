Sussanne Khan: "The Party Edit Is A Result Of Fine Curation And Handpicked Designers"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Charcoal Project x VAD is an eco-luxurious power edit, curated by Sussanne Khan and Monali Dhawan, stylist, and curator of V.A.D. With the former being a pioneer in the interiors and art space and the latter working her skills with fashion, their respective expertise has led them to curate this popup that will feature exclusively hand-picked local designers and bring them to the forefront. Every stall has been personalized and designed by Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne Khan and Monali Dhawan

Fashion is a medium that everybody participates in, intentionally or unintentionally. Taking this notion forward, 'The Party Edit' aims to demonstrate fashion by encouraging multi-disciplinary collaborations, and self-expression for everyone! This exclusive party edit collaboration opening in the heart of Mumbai is all set to reimagine the fashion industry.

The main goal of the 'Party Edit' is to create a lively and vibrant atmosphere wherein anybody entering should instantly be transported to a space that accentuates fashion. "I am extremely excited about this new venture with Monali - I love her aesthetics and we work well together with my background in interiors and hers in fashion. The party edit is a result of fine curation and handpicked designers with fantastic collections whose talent we want to promote and showcase," said Sussanne Khan on the venture.

With 20+ brands on board, this curation showcases the best of clothing, fashion, accessories, and creative heads under one roof and is a one-stop-shop event for all fashion enthusiasts and shopaholics alike.

"We thought of curating brands that are out of the box and we wanted to put both our visions to use. We have hand-picked local designers whose collections we enjoy wearing ourselves, and whose collections we look forward to associating with. With this event, we want to create a platform for the up-and-coming designers who exist all over India so they could get a chance to build a foundation for their brands, make versatile connections, and create brand awareness. Along with that, we also want to introduce the world to these brands that are rooted in India and are doing wonders by themselves. We have only curated the most artistic designers and with this pop up we are giving only genuinely interested buyers a chance to interact with one-of-a-kind unique designers that they have been looking for," said Monali Dhawan, Founder of V.A.D.

They have a wide selection of established and impeccable brands such as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Surily Goel, along with up-and-coming, aesthetic and promising brands such as Diseno, House of Zen, Renasci by Ritika Arya (Chennai), Kamaali Couture (Delhi), Mohammed Mazhar, Polite Society, Janavi (India), Farah Khan Fine Jewelry, No Name Bags, Brand Trov Bags and others.