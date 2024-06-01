You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Primarily, Tina Tharwani & Saurabh Malhotra's professional roots lie in the film industry — that's where they honed their skills before embarking on the journey of wedding planning. The concept behind Shaadi Squad originated from a mutual vision and collective experience in production shared by the co-founders. Drawing parallels between orchestrating a film set and coordinating a wedding proved instrumental. The timing aligned perfectly with the booming wedding planning industry in India. A pivotal moment in catalyzing this venture was when Saurabh while planning his wedding, gained first-hand insight into the world of wedding planning.

Shaadi Squad's journey began with its first wedding in Oman in December 2015. Despite initial challenges, the team's perseverance paid off, and 2017 marked a turning point with several successful weddings, including the high-profile 'Virushka'(Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma) wedding. Shaadi Squad has managed to make a name for itself by planning some of the most talked-about, grand, and intensely media-scrutinised weddings in recent years, including the likes of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, and Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, amongst others. When asked about balancing creativity and scale, they both say in unison, "At our core, we prioritize our clients and creativity before all else, shaping our business practices around this principle. We infuse our strategies with a deep commitment to fostering creativity."

Factsheet:

Year of Inception: 2015

Key customers: A variety of A-list celebrities and marquee HNI clients