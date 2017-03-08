These #5 Women Bikers Are Shattering Gender Stereotypes On the occasion of International Women's Day 2016, let's take a look at top five thrill - seeking women, who are discovering their passion in riding motorbikes.

By Nidhi Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pixabay

Women from around the world are busting common gender stereotypes to make their way to success. Gender stereotypes are harmful because they create differences or unfair treatments to a specific person who has to fight with people's perception of his/her gender.

What do you think of when you hear the word 'Bikers club', one image that typically appears to your mind is stereotypical bearded biker wearing a leather jacket and riding a motorbike.In the last few years, more and more women are craving to ride a motorbike.On the occasion of International Women's Day 2016, let's take a look at top five thrill - seeking women, who are discovering their passion in riding motorbikes. These women also prove that riding a motorbike is no longer associated with men.

Urvashi Patole, Founder, The Bikerni

The Bikerni, a women's biker group was kickstarted by Urvashi Patole in January 2011 with an aim to create a first platform for passionate women who ride motorcycles and for those who aspire to ride motorcycles as well. With the help of a few dedicated women, the foundation was laid in cities all over India.

The Bikerni encourages the members to head out on road-trips, to connect with fellow members and treat them like family and also participates and volunteers in motorcycling events and social causes.

Anjaly Rajan, Founder, Riderni

Anjaly Rajan is a founder of 'The Riderni'- Female Biker Club based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The club also uses biking as a medium for women empowerment by helping women to learn, teach and explore motorcycling. Anjali did a solo ride from Trivandrum to Ahmedabad on Harley Davidson SuperLow covering 2231 Kms in just 11 days. She learnt riding a bike on Suzuki Fiero 150 CC in Class 12, and bought her first motorbike, Super Splendour 125 CC,

Esha Gupta

Bengaluru-based biker Esha Gupta holds a world record of completing the longest journey on the bike in a single country (woman). During her 110 days journey, Esha rode the bike for32079 kilometers covering 17 states across India. She quit her corporate job nearly six years ago to travel across the country. In 2013, while on a backpacking trip to Leh-Ladakh, she got fascinated by the idea of turning biker.

Maral Yazarloo

Iran-born Maral Yazarloo is a global citizen currently calling India her home. With a passion for travel and biking, Maral has backpacked across 67 countries around the world. She has been invited from different chapters internationally for rides and has taken part in rides in Egypt, Qatar & Dubai. She has been aptly called "Queen of Super bikes" in India as is also the owner of 4 superbikes and has clocked around 1.20 lac kms within a short span. Maral has founded the first ladies superbike club in India "'Lady Riders of India".

Anam Hashim

Anam Hashim is an Indian female professional bike stunt performer and rider. She is known as the first woman who had ridden to Khardung La in Ladakh on a TVS Scooty, a dangerous journey that she completed in 18 days. Anam, a fashion designer by education has proved that it isn't very difficult to ride a small scooter to the highest motorable road in the world. Apart from riding, she can do various stunts like wheelie', stoppie or flamingo.
Nidhi Singh

Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific

A self confessed Bollywood Lover, Travel junkie and Food Evangelist.I like travelling and I believe it is very important to take ones mind off the daily monotony .

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
Growing a Business

How Building Tech With No Tech Background Taught Me the Most Valuable Skill in Business

The most valuable skill in business today is translation — the power to bridge vision and execution, clarity and complexity, strategy and reality.

By Tristan Thompson
News and Trends

How Lab-Grown Diamonds are Reshaping Jewellery Market

As sustainability takes the centre stage shaping the luxury market, lab grown diamonds (LGDs) are leading the way and not merely following the latest trends, says Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, Giva

By Ishendra Agarwal
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Aditya Birla Capital Appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

Mulye currently serves on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Private Limited, the apex decision-making body of the Aditya Birla Group.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Your Startup Seems On Track — But An Invisible Growth Blocker Says Otherwise

Your startup may seem on track, but an invisible growth blocker in your tech or team could be quietly holding you back from scaling successfully.

By Ilia Kiselevich