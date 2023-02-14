While half the world is out celebrating with their partners there is the other half figuring out how to deal with the chokehold this day has over everyone.

As Valentine's week comes to an end, lovers all around the world gear up to celebrate the 14th of February as Valentine's Day. Traditionally there is no harm in celebrating love. It's a sweet thought but with the age of social media amplifying everyone's experiences and day to day things, it is almost impossible to ignore this day of love blissfully.

While half the world is out celebrating with their partners there is the other half figuring out how to deal with the chokehold this day has over everyone. Whether it is discounts and parties at restaurants or loud decorations of balloons and hearts everywhere, even workplaces! This day is pretty impossible to ignore. Speaking to Digital Content Creator, Aryan Kataria, the most frustrating part about Valentine's as a single person is, "everywhere you look, you're bombarded with images of happy couples and romantic gestures."

With social media magnifying every experience, it definitely is a day of triggers. GenZ content creator, Tarini Shah shared the hard part of the day is, "seeing all the romantic reels and stories of the people celebrating with their partners and feeling even more single". To this a fellow content creator, Hardik Banga added, "Watching couples doing cute stuff and sharing it with the whole world, I mean it's okay but can you please keep it to yourself this just makes us feel more single."

The big question to be asked here is, do single people even like Valentines?

"It's important to remember that love comes in many forms and that you can still celebrate and enjoy the day, even if you're not in a romantic relationship," said content creator Prannay Joshi. Being a single person on V-day does not exclude you from the celebration. You can own the day, with tons of activities to show how much you love and appreciate yourself, your best friends and your family. Weather you decide to throw a party for your single friends or catch up with your family, the 14th of February seems like a good day to put all your best plans into actions. Content creator Jiggar Thakur says a simple way to spend the day is by "Treating yourself". So go out and frost yourselves in jewelry, gadgets and anything else your heart desires. Weather you are single or not, Valentines seems like a good day to celebrate some self love and all the things that make you special.