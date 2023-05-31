Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the formation of DB Films and Animation, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani aims to create top-class entertainment content for families across the world, focusing on animation, edutainment, production, distribution, digital media exploitation, licensing and merchandising, gaming, AR/VR and other emerging technologies.

According to Bhagnani, the idea to venture into the animation industry came to him a few years ago when he spent a lot of time with his grandchildren and realised there is a huge gap in the production and consumption pattern. The content according to him was not doing justice to the significant potential of heritage, culture, and history in the international market. This realization sparked his passion for creating top-quality, culturally enriching animated content.



In addition to this, with DB Films and Animation, the company plans to leverage the power of animation, including the captivating style of Anime, which originated in Japan and has gained popularity worldwide, to create visually stunning and engaging content that can inspire and motivate children and adults alike. Anime offers a distinct visual and narrative style that can resonate with a global audience. "Whether it's a hand-drawn masterpiece of the past or a modern CGI film, the art of animation has been charming us with captivating characters, stories, and worlds for nearly a century," added Bhagnani. DB Films & Animation was founded for taking unique untold stories to the world, which are otherwise difficult to show in live action," added Bhagnani.



Starting his career as a producer in 1995 with Coolie No. 1, Bhagnani's fame soared in Bollywood with films such as Hero No. 1 (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai (2001), Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2002), Bell Bottom (2021), Cuttputli (2022), and many more.



Bhagnani has already announced its live-action slate for 2023-2024, which spreads across multiple genres including action, drama, comedy, suspense, romance, social, and more. The lineup includes Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, #Production45, and two other yet to be announced titles.