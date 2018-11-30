You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The best weekends are those where things happened in the most unexpected manner. If you were planning to go out partying or on a dinner date, drop it just now.

Entrepreneur India weekend guide has planned something for you. We guarantee this weekend will give you a lot to talk about on a mundane Monday.

The plan is simple, just follow these steps:

1. Pick up your lazy self off the bed

2. Throw in some essentials in a backpack

3. Grab your bike or car keys/ take a bus or cab

4. Choose a destination from our list

5. And you are all set for an unplanned adventure that will be worth it!

Facebook/ Thank You Holidays

Mumbai to Karnala Bird Sanctuary

Facebook/ Beauty of India

Mumbai to Raigad

What could be better than a weekend admits the Sahyadri range? Perched in a dense forest, the beauty of Karnala Bird Sanctuary can take your breath away. From trekking to checking out over 150 bird species, this place is worth a visit.

Once the capital of the Maratha King - Shivaji Maharaj, Raigad takes you back to the royal history of the Maratha period. Situated at an altitude of 2700 feet above sea level on the Sahyadri Mountains this place tells you tales from the 17th century. Walking around gives you a glimpse of what the Maratha legacy was all about.

If wandering around the historical ruins is something that fascinates you, this has to be a destination for you. To add more fun either climb up to 1,737 stairs or hop on a cable car and reach the fort.

Facebook/Arjun Sriram

Mumbai to Panchgani

If the idea of tranquillity is enough, Panchgani is the ideal place for you. The calmness of nature and the freshness of the air will ease you instantly.

Facebook/ Ramgarh Tourism Uttrakhand

Delhi to Ramgarh, Uttarakhand

This small hill station in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand gives you a beautiful view of Himalayan ranges. Be it trekking, bird-watching or just enjoying the picturesque view, Ramgarh has it all.

Facebook/ Hamara Pyara Uttarakhand

Delhi to Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

If looking for a place where you can leave all your worries away Lansdowne should be on top your list. The serene beauty of this place can make you go weak on your knees.

Facebook/ Vikram Rawat

Delhi to Sariska, Rajasthan

Not a place for everyone but if you are a wildlife enthusiast, you will instantly fall in love with Sariska. Nestled in the Aravallis, in the Alwar district, Sariska Tiger Reserve is made up of grasslands, forests, cliffs, and rocky landscape. If you are lucky enough, there are huge chances you might spot a leopard, sambhar, chital, nilgai, or hyena.

Facebook/ Sumin Pillai

Bangalore to Coorg

Facebook/ Ashish Iyer

Bangalore to Bheemeshwari

Pack your bag and take an overnight journey to Karnataka’s most popular hill station Coorg. When it comes to this place, the beauty of green lush is enough to get you going. Throw yourself in the wildlife sanctuaries, coffee plantation and national park. One couldn't have asked for more!

Situated just on the outskirts of Bangalore, Bheemeshwari is a small and secluded town that presents you with picturesque scenery and pleasant climate. While the place offers various tourist activities to you, one must surely visit the Bheemeshwari Wildlife Sanctuary when you plan to go there.

Facebook/ Voyages For You

Bangalore to Mysore

We certainly don’t need to introduce you to Mysore. But in case we do let us tell you from dosas, biryani, paks to checking out the 600-year-old palace and century-old Devaraja bazaar, this is a beautiful city. If still, you need an explanation this is the place from where Malgudi Days came.

Facebook/ Anjan Lal Wildlife Photographer

Chennai & Bengaluru to The Tiger Reserve In Similipal, Odisha

The Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district just has to be on your weekend getaway list. The place opened back this November and you can surely head out here this weekend.

Facebook/ ॐ India ॐ Jannat Haiॐ Mannat Hai ॐ

Mumbai & Ahmedabad: Rani Ki Vav, Patan (Gujarat)

Rani ki Vav is the perfect example of a beautiful archaeological site. Located in Patan, Gujarat, this stepwell is said to be built by the queen of Bhimdeva 1-Rani Udayamati. The beautifully carved sculptures of Mahishasurmardini, Parvati, Shaiva sculptures, Vishnu in different forms gives us an idea of architectural brilliance. It is also said that this well was buried for centuries and hence suffered severe damages. Visit this place only to witness this historical beauty.

Facebook/ BookOtrip.in

Chennai to Mahabalipuram

Faceboo/ My India

Chennai to Hogenakkal Falls

Facebook/ राजस्थान रो दंगल

Ahmedabad to Kumbhalgarh

The history of Mahabalipuram itself is enough to drive you all the way from Chennai to here. Located near the coastal town, this UNESCO heritage site has Shore temple, Pancha Rathas, Thirukadalmalai leaving you stunned.

A hidden beauty in Rajasthan, this is where Mewar King Maharana Pratap was born in the 1500s. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is surrounded by Aravali range and when you look from atop of it, you can see the sand carpet of the Thar Desert. When taking this tour, also visit the Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Facebook/ Vastuchitra - anupgandhe

Ahmedabad to Modhera

The famous Sun Temple located in Modhera is yet another glimpse of India’s history chapter. Built-in 1026 AD by the Solanki dynasty, this place will totally leave you impressed.

Pixabay