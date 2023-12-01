Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PVR INOX a premium cinema exhibitor in India recently announced the opening of Maison INOX, a unique luxury boutique property at JIO World Plaza in JIO World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The newly launched property is the second Maison cinema in Mumbai. The new cinema is a 6-screen property with a seating capacity of 790 audience, including our trademark Insignia area with 2 screens, and the Galleria area with 1 IMAX screen with laser technology, and 3 premiere screens. It is the first cinema in Mumbai with an exclusive Bar and Lounge called GATSBY'S with cocktails handcrafted by Santanu Chanda, voted India's top mixologist in 2022. It is the first cinema in India with a specially curated F&B menu by four celebrity chefs, Sarah Todd, Vicky Ratnani, Yutaka Saito and Mayank Tiwari. In addition, Galleria features a dessert counter, live cooking counter and the IMAX with Laser auditorium.

"Going to a movie is no longer only about the movie itself. It's about the entire experience working together to enhance your movie viewing. Luxury cinemas offer their customers a plush ambience, a range of food options and best of sound and projection systems. Featuring IMAX large screen immersive format with laser technology and the opulent Insignia experience equipped with world class hospitality, magnificent interiors and plush seating, we are certain that this cinema will revolutionize how Mumbaikars immerse themselves in the magic of big screen and everything else that surrounds it.'' said Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited.

Speaking to Renaud Palliere, CEO at The Luxury Collection -PVR INOX Ltd, about the design elements used in the space, especially the attractive Gatsby bar. We asked him what was the idea for the space, "Gatsby, if you know the film the movie, it's all about, entertainment, partying, you know, luxury, and all the stops are pulled. There's no limit. So the idea was to create this sort of opulent impression yet this sense of coziness as well when you're in the lounge you feel you want to linger in and have a bit of food and drinks and chat." As for the design elements and what works best to attract people, he said, "We want people to come back for different reasons every time and and start noticing things that they have not noticed the you know, the last time around and eventually you know we'll still continue to miss a few more things that will bring them back for the following time. So I think it's exactly that, that depth, that layering is very important because it keeps things fresh, engaging, novel and you want to come back."

As for what Palliere most looks forward to, too is the way people make the space their own. "When you design something, you make the design for somebody else to make it their own and you can't also chart the entire experience. You have to let people make it their own. Also let them use the space as they wish. And that's when I think you've done a decent job as a designer, as an operator," he concluded.