Thrill seekers can look forward to more fun as amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays eyes expansion to 3-4 new locations by the end of 2032 on the back of strong demand among its target age group of 10-25 years.

"We are exploring locations like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow though we are yet to finalize on them," Arun Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman and MD of Wonderla Holidays told Entrepreneur India.

Currently, Wonderla has amusement parks in Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar. The fifth park in Chennai is set to be operational by the end of this year.

One of the newest thrills in Wonderla's Bengaluru park is the 'Mission Interstellar', touted as India's only space-themed flying theatre. Riders are taken into an immersive experience on a large LED screen simulating a realistic spacecraft. This adrenaline-pumping experience is a hit among people of all age groups, said Chittilappilly.

All the cutting edge technology used for this has been built in-house by our engineering team in Kochi and Bengaluru," said Chittilappilly. "Going forward, we will focus on more of such indoor immersive experiences and explore how technology can improve guest experiences."

Wonderla currently has about 2,600 employees including contractual staff and that number is expected to go up to 3,500 by the end of this year when the Chennai park will be operational.

The company reported revenues of INR 107.6 crore for Q4 FY25 and welcomed over 6.78 lakh visitors during the quarter ended March. For fiscal FY25, it reported revenue of INR 482.8 crore and a net profit of INR 109.3 crore.

During FY25, Wonderla recorded footfalls of 30.49 lakh during the year across all locations. Park wise, the footfalls in Bengaluru stood at 10.71 lakh, followed by Hyderabad at 9.31 lakh. Kochi's footfalls stood at 8.78 lakh and Bhubaneshwar recorded footfalls of 1.69 lakh.

"In the face of shifting market dynamics and a temporary softening in discretionary spends, we welcomed over 30 lakh guests—a strong indicator of our brand's enduring relevance and the value of shared experiences. Our Hyderabad Park recorded its highest-ever revenue since inception, underscoring the strength of our regional footprint. Notably, we saw a significant shift in consumer behaviour, with online bookings surpassing traditional walk-ins—validating our efforts in digital enablement and customer convenience," said Chittilappilly.

Safety is a "non-negotiable priority" across all Wonderla parks, said Chittilappily. Rides undergo daily, weekly, monthly, and annual checks, ensuring strict compliance with safety standards. A team of competent technicians, engineers, and a dedicated safety audit team constantly monitors operations to ensure a safe environment for all guests

In terms of sustainability, Wonderla follows a zero-liquid discharge policy, ensuring that no wastewater is released into the environment. The company is on track to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and currently relies on solar power for 60 per cent of its energy consumption across all parks, contributing to a sustainable operation.