The goal of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of health issues worldwide. On this day, individuals are encouraged to talk openly about mental health and to support projects that support mental health. Each year, a topic that emphasizes the value of mental health and represents the facets of mental health from growing awareness of mental health disorders is chosen. This day is crucial in reducing stigma and encouraging people to ask for assistance. "Mental Health At Work" is the theme for World Mental Health Day. The theme highlights how individuals' psychological health is affected by their work environment. Commemorating its 75th anniversary, WFMH places a strong emphasis on the mental well-being of its workforce, encouraging a healthy work-life balance.

Vacations, travel, and alluring getaways have all been ways for workers to take care of their mental health and strike this balance between work and life.The comeback of solo travel and the rise of digital nomads taking over staycations are just two of the many trends offering possibilities for travelers on vacation. Among these has been the fad of the wellness retreat, in which travelers take a break designed specifically to promote their mental health. Once a niche business, the trend has taken off and become a booming industry as more people look for experiences that promote growth, healing, and rejuvenation.

When it comes to getaways, Radhika Changoiwala Marketing & Communications Manager of The Westin Mumbai Garden City shared, "The trend of getaways surged after COVID-19, especially as people began to prioritise their mental health and well-being. The pandemic highlighted the importance of taking breaks and reconnecting with nature and loved ones.Once travel restrictions eased in 2021, many sought quick escapes to recharge and destress. This shift was fueled by a desire for self-care and increased spending on travel experiences. As remote work became more common, the flexibility to take shorter trips also contributed to the popularity of weekend getaways and wellness retreats.The rise of budget airlines and improved access to various destinations made short trips more feasible."

As for how businesses in the space market themselves to be more accessible Sharmilee Kapur, Founder-Director of Atmantan Wellness Centre said, " To remain accessible, businesses in the wellness industry must embrace digital transformation. This enables them to reach a broader audience and provide a seamless consumer experience. Moreover, brands must remain committed to delivering high-quality care and employ a well- trained team to provide tailored wellness solutions. By offering comprehensive healing programs that address diverse consumer concerns, wellness institutions can position themselves as trusted spaces where all individuals can find solace and care."

When it comes to retaining these consumers, hotels take special care. Saurabh Gahoi, Senior VP of Ramee Group of Hotels, India said, "Retaining consumers is about building relationships and ensuring memorable experiences. We focus on personalising stays, offering loyalty programs, and gathering feedback to continuously improve. We also maintain a high standard of service and comfort, making sure every guest feels valued. By keeping the consumer at the heart of what we do, we create an emotional connection that brings them back."