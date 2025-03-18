Hayes believes medical systems often focus on treating physical symptoms and ignore the psychological causes. This creates a huge gap for businesses that offer complete solutions.

Sharay Hayes never intended to build a business around erectile dysfunction. Why would he? Nobody wants to talk about their most intimate medical issues with strangers.

At 51, this NYC businessman faced a perfect storm of personal troubles. COVID-19 had wiped out his income. A messy breakup with betrayal as the main ingredient had left emotional wreckage in its wake. Then came the ED diagnosis.

"Hayes says, 'It's hard to be close to losing everything, both money and things.' But losing my sexuality on top of that was too much to handle."

Most guys would pop a blue pill and call it a day. Hayes, being an entrepreneur, saw a problem that needed a better solution. He went into research mode, looking for answers the medical world wasn't providing.

What he found would make most urologists uncomfortable. "The medical field says a pill or injection fixes everything," Hayes says with a hint of annoyance. "That's total nonsense. Many men with ED have no physical issues. Their condition is due to anxiety and stress caused by life events."

Hayes kept pulling at this thread. Mainstream resources about male sexual health skipped right past these psychological factors. His research went beyond months into years. He developed a new view of male sexuality. He began to think his ED might come from misconceptions formed in his teenage years.

That's when the lightbulb went off. Men had nowhere to go for personalized help with sexual struggles. Sure, doctors handed out prescriptions like candy, but who addressed the mental side? The anxiety? The stress factors? This market gap was big enough to drive a truck through.

So Hayes sat down at his keyboard and wrote "In Search of Freezer Meat." The subtitle tells you everything about his approach to a taboo topic: "A Story of the Male Mental Health Crisis Caused by ED and the Only True Cure No One Is Talking About. A Penis Implant."

The title alone gives you his strategy. He uses humor to open a box most men keep locked. What's harder than meat from the freezer? Well, nothing. That's the point.

His book shows how money problems and sexual struggles hurt his confidence and sense of masculinity. He hit rock bottom with depression but found solutions that worked. Every entrepreneur knows this story. Personal catastrophes often reveal business opportunities hiding in plain sight. Hayes experienced the problem himself, so he has street cred no medical school could give him. He tackles ED holistically, addressing the psychological factors doctors often wave away.

Hayes sees the healthcare blind spot many business owners miss. Medical systems focus on treating physical symptoms and ignore the psychological causes. This creates a huge gap for businesses that offer complete solutions.

His experience teaches entrepreneurs a valuable lesson. The most embarrassing personal disasters contain the seeds of your next big venture. When you solve your own problem thoroughly enough, others with the same issue will pay you for your expertise.

Today, Hayes helps men understand the many factors that affect sexual health. He offers tailored guidance for each individual. His business thrives because he sees the whole picture in ways most medical professionals never will.

For entrepreneurs taking notes, Hayes shows an important principle. Solutions created from personal struggle connect with customers on a level generic approaches can't.

Sharay Hayes never intended to become the ED guy. His willingness to face this deeply personal issue head on turned crisis into opportunity. While other men suffer in silence, Hayes took action, found an unmet need, and built a solution.

His story shows that our biggest business chances often hide in our most awkward personal issues. Next time life hands you a seemingly impossible mess, look closer. Your best business idea might be right in front of you.

