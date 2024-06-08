Get All Access for $5/mo

10 Indian Tech Startups Chosen for WEF's Technology Pioneers Amperehour Solar, Cropin, Entri HealthPlix, International Battery Company, Niramai, NxtWave, Pixxel, Sarvam AI, and String Bio are the Indian startups that made the selection.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum|LinkedIn

As part of its 2024 Technology Pioneers project, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has chosen 10 Indian tech startups. These startups are primarily focused on using recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) to create renewable energy solutions, innovate healthcare, and advance biotech, space, and neurotechnology.

Startups from 23 different nations are represented in this year's Technology Pioneers cohort. It has the most representation from the largest entrepreneurship ecosystems in the world, the US and China, followed by India, which has more start-ups than ever before in this year's cohort.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum, said, "These innovators are leveraging the most advanced technologies to drive the radical changes needed to confront the world's most urgent challenges. We are excited to see how their groundbreaking work will enrich Forum initiatives and how they will contribute to building dynamic partnerships between the public and private sectors to solve these critical global issues."

This is part of WEF's 2024 cohort of Technology Pioneers initiative.

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resilience.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Over the next two years, the chosen businesses will help grow the effect of the Forum's global activities by providing cutting-edge insights and knowledge, according to a release from the World Economic Forum.

The cohort that is chosen for 2024 will be asked to participate in forum gatherings and talks, which will bring together influential figures from industry and government all year long.

According to the WEF, the first gathering will be the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2024, which will take place in Dalian, China, from June 25 to June 27.

