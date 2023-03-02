10 Reasons Why You Should Attend the Web3 India Summit
The Indian Web3.0 ecosystem has clocked $1.3 billion funding till April 2022
development in the space with more companies setting up base in India while tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft are listing vacancies in their respective AR/VR division. According to reports, Web3 is one of the fastest growing sectors globally. According to NASSCOM, India holds approximately 11 per cent of the global Web3 talent making India one of the world's largest Web3 workforce contributor, employing approximately 75,000 blockchain professionals. India is looking to lead the Web3 space globally as PM Narendra Modi greenlit the 5G project which will lead to higher data speeds and lower latency which is needed for Web3 use cases.
Another report by CoinTelegraph suggests that India is home to over 450 Web3 startups of which four are unicorn companies. The Indian Web3.0 ecosystem has clocked $1.3 billion in funding till April of 2022. The Indian landscape of Web3 has been shifting at a rapid pace despite the Covid pause.
Here are 10 reasons why you should attend the Web3 Summit
- Building the gateway to the future of ultimate Internet Expereince (Keynote: Shubhra Kathuria, Metaverse and Web3 Leader, EY wavespace, Irina Karagyaur, Founder, BQ9 & Polkadot Head Ambassador)
- How Metaverse will revolutionise commerce (Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Head, Blockchain and Metaverse Practice, Tech Mahindra)
- Future Gadgets that will shape the metaverse (Mukundan Govindaraj, Principal Solutions Architech, NVIDIA);
- What VCs look in Web3 Startups (Akshay Agarwal, Investor, Draper Dragon Fund)
- Shifting to Web3.0 and Blockchain Gaming (Juliet Su, Fund Partner and Ecosystem Lead, NewTribe Capital)
- Blockchain for Enterprise (Tejas Chopra, International Speaker, Netflix)
- NFTs as an Asset Class (Pushkar Vohra, CEO and co-founder, Pandora Finance)
- Tokenization of Sustainable Fashion using Blockchain and NFTs (Hena Venugopal, Innovation Strategy Director, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation)
- The Future of Digitalised Currency (Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX)
- How will India Flourish as a Crypto Market (Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch)