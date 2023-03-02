10 Reasons Why You Should Attend the Web3 India Summit

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

development in the space with more companies setting up base in India while tech giants such as Apple and Microsoft are listing vacancies in their respective AR/VR division. According to reports, Web3 is one of the fastest growing sectors globally. According to NASSCOM, India holds approximately 11 per cent of the global Web3 talent making India one of the world's largest Web3 workforce contributor, employing approximately 75,000 blockchain professionals. India is looking to lead the Web3 space globally as PM Narendra Modi greenlit the 5G project which will lead to higher data speeds and lower latency which is needed for Web3 use cases.

Another report by CoinTelegraph suggests that India is home to over 450 Web3 startups of which four are unicorn companies. The Indian Web3.0 ecosystem has clocked $1.3 billion in funding till April of 2022. The Indian landscape of Web3 has been shifting at a rapid pace despite the Covid pause.

Here are 10 reasons why you should attend the Web3 Summit