While almost every week, a new report comes out on the negative effects of social media, whether it is on the mental health of teenagers or becoming increasingly addicted to scrolling mindlessly, there are certain social media platforms which are capable of doing incredible amounts of good too. Crowdfunding platforms have emerged over the last decade as amazing places where resources can be combined and efforts can be made at collecting aid for a variety of reasons in an efficient manner.

Whether it is health and medical emergencies, natural disasters or education- we keep hearing stories of how these platforms seemingly made the impossible possible. A recent report by Ketto.org on how India donated sheds light on this phenomenon. Here are some statistics that the report revealed:

1. 419,893 Indians made their first-ever online donations this year.

2. Most of them donated INR 500, proving that even small acts of kindness can make a big impact.

3. The biggest donation this year was INR 25,00,000 from Mysore, Karnataka, an amount which is enough to buy over 800 acres of land on the moon!



4. It was observed that most people donate on Fridays compared to other days of the week.

5. The most popular donation modes are UPI, wallet, card, and bank transfer. The donations for soldiers increased by 2675% this year. Donations for senior citizens increased by 484.06%. Contributions towards food and hunger also rose this year by 381.14%. Moreover, donations to widow empowerment increased by 100%.

6. The top ten states that donated the most across the country were - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat.

7. Ketto donors made over 1.3 million donations this year, more than the number of people living in Bhutan.

8. A donor from Hyderabad made 941 Ketto donations in the last year, which averages out at 3 per day.



9. The average donation on Ketto is INR 1120.

10. Mumbai took the lead in supporting animal welfare causes, followed by Thiruvananthapuram. In comparison to this, Delhiites preferred to support food-related causes over education.