The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Utsav App, a community-led marketplace for faith and divinity, has recently raised INR 2 crore in a Seed funding round led by India Quotient. The company plans to utilize the proceeds of this round to associate with more religious organizations and set up operations in multiple geographies. Utsav App had raised its first round of funding led by 100X.VC as a part of its Class 06 portfolio in December 2021.

"We feel blessed to have been able to serve tens of thousands of devotees so far. Our aim is to substantially improve our user experience, as well as scale up the operations in the times to come. Every step that we take is aligned with our objective of catering effectively to the growing customer demand and serving them better," said Sourajit Basu, co-founder and CEO, Utsav App.

Utsav App was established in 2021 by Sourajit Basu, Ankita De, and Prajata Samanta, during their which is initially started as a platform for digitizing Kolkata's famous Durga Puja,. The Utsav App claimed that it has grown significantly over the years and is now working with more than 30 auspicious religious organizations across India. The platform provides these organizations and their devotees with a digital platform for sharing information, making online puja bookings, and even facilitating prasad delivery at home. It aims to tap the mass religious audience in India and create an online ecosystem around it.

"We are thrilled to support Utsav App and their mission of bridging the gap between spirituality and technology and empowering devotees to connect with their faith at a much deeper level. The founders' passion combined with the immense market potential of India's deeply rooted religious culture, solidifies our belief in the company's vision and its ability to reshape the way people experience and engage with religion and rituals," said Madhukar Sinha, founding partner, India Quotient (IQ).