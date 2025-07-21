112,000 Downloads in 3 Months: How This Solution is Democratizing Expert Advice Across India

Before starting his ventures, Sajjan leveraged his expertise in hospitality and management to build a position for himself.

Cross-sectional entrepreneur Sajjan Gill began his journey by transforming his educational excellence into business acumen. Before starting his ventures, Sajjan leveraged his expertise in hospitality and management to build a position for himself. Being a first-generational entrepreneur, he knew that his approach had to go beyond operational management, expanding to market research, consumer behaviour analysis, and identifying pain points. The result was India's first comprehensive digital marketing platform — Conbun, an innovative solution creating significant value.

The Realisation: Everyone's Advising, But No One's Guiding

Over time, Sajjan's experience and interaction with people helped him notice a common pattern: people were overwhelmed with choices but lacked access to genuine and trustworthy experts. From skincare to career planning, most decisions were based on Google searches, artificial intelligence, peer suggestions, or social media posts. There was no central place to find verified, qualified consultants for life's everyday questions.

The Turning Point During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 lockdown pushed this realization further. People needed help in legal, financial, emotional, and mental matters, along with other regular categories. With rapid digitization, people were open to online services but still astray about where and how to get verified expert guidance.

That moment of stillness became Sajjan's spark: "What if there was one platform where anyone, from any city, could access verified consultants across all life categories?"

Building Conbun, One Step at a Time

In 2021, Sajjan began building what would become Conbun, an all-in-one online consultation platform. No big funding, no team of engineers, just a clear vision. From UX to verification, he oversaw everything. Today, Conbun offers help across 12+ categories, including nutrition, finance, therapy, personal care, child care, mind coaching, and more.

Built for Trust, Designed for Access

Each consultant on Conbun is manually verified, with a badge that signals their authenticity. The platform saw over 112,000 downloads within three months of launch, which is proof that users are ready for a smarter, safer way to get guidance. Especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where access to quality advice is limited, Conbun is making a difference.

"In a country where everyone gives advice, we want to make expert help accessible, verified, simple, and judgment-free," shares Sajjan as he builds something that lasts.