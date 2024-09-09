Artificial Intelligence in the global education market stood at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to touch USD 55.3 billion by 2032 according to IMARC Group. However, one of the biggest drawbacks of using AI/Generative AI in education is the inaccurate or unreliable outputs based on the data fed to the systems

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Earlier generations learnt on chalkboards; this generation learns on digital screens. A 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment report stated that 15-year-olds using digital devices moderately for learning in school performed better and reported a greater sense of belonging to the institution.

Artificial Intelligence in the global education market stood at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to touch USD 55.3 billion by 2032 according to IMARC Group. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.82 per cent during the period.

The rise is said to be due to several factors including the increasing availability of digital devices, rising demand for personalised learning experiences, and the rapid advancement of AI technologies.

The clear upsides to using the technology include personalized learning; immersive learning experiences; improved student engagement and motivation; cost-effective learning; and continuous evaluation and improvement in the long run.

However, one of the biggest drawbacks of using AI/Generative AI in education is the inaccurate or unreliable outputs based on the data fed to the systems. This is leading to several concerns among parents including a lack of trust in AI agenda and concerns about hidden bias and discrimination; concerns about overreliance and perception of GenAI as absolute truth; lack of clarity on the source of information and potential for inaccuracy; lack of socio-emotional understanding and substituting human interactions; and impact on creativity and analytical thinking.

"Similar to how we focused on computer training in the early 2000s, it will be important that teachers, as well as parents, are trained to effectively use GenAI, so they can guide children on its effective use," said Rama Vedashree, Former CEO, Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Here are a few steps parents and educators can undertake to guide children on the responsible use of GenAI-

1. Understanding GenAI

This step focuses on how GenAI platforms work. This includes understanding the potential for inaccurate information, harmful or explicit content, and biased information. Hallucinations in AI refer to incorrect or misleading results that AI models generate. In the early stages of ChatGPT, the OpenAI product suffered significantly from hallucinations.

Children should be explained that AI doesn't always give fair or correct answers, the information provided by AI might include some unfair ideas about people, and it's important to think critically about what the AI says, rather than just accepting it.

2. Educating Children About GenAI

It is important to imbibe critical thinking and media literacy among children so they understand that GenAI platforms can potentially generate factually incorrect or biased information. On the other hand, it is important that parents and educators teach kids how to carefully evaluate the responses they receive from the AI models. Children need to understand that GenAI tools are not replacements for critical thinking and problem-solving. They need to understand that AI has a limited understanding of real-world applications. While AI is great at identifying patterns or spotting gaps, it cannot truly understand things or think in new ways as humans do.

3. Guiding Children on Effective Use of GenAI Tools

This step takes into account providing specific instructions to GenAI platforms; evaluating responses; seeking clarification; and verifying information.

Gateway Consulting's report 'Enhancing Children's Learning and Critical Thinking Skills in the Age of Generative AI' highlights The Magic Prompt Formula. This prompt includes three key elements: Provide Context, Provide a Specific Query/Task, and Include Specific Instructions or Data.

This step encourages children to ask follow-up questions, ask for explanations, engage in conversation with the platform, and verify information. The last step includes requesting and checking for credible sources and manually verifying the accuracy of the information.