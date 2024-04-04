According to the official statement, Hanooman will create a generative AI ecosystem for the world, enabling budding generative AI platforms to build their applications

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, SML India announced it had entered into a partnership with Abu Dhabi-based global AI investment firm, 3AI Holding Limited. This will see the latter become a joint owner of the affordable, accessible, and attainable multilingual GenAI platform 'Hanooman,' with each party holding a 50 per cent share.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to India by delivering advanced AI solutions for the Indian masses with applications across industries like healthcare, legal services, and education, among others," said Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO, SML India.

The duo aims to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within the first year from the day of Gen AI's launch. With 80 per cent of India's 142 crore population being non-English speaking, Hanooman will aim to empower everyone by coming up with local languages.

Dr. Vishnu further shares that this will enable them to introduce a more advanced avatar of 'Hanooman.'

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation to enhance human well-being and societal development. The partnership with SML to power Hanooman, is a step towards our shared vision to provide equitable AI access to the Indian masses. We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities. This collaboration is aligned with our vision of bridging the gap between India and Bharat. We are driven towards making AI inclusive and accessible to everyone in a language of their choice, reaching the remotest corners of the country," shares Arjun Prasad, Managing Director, 3AI Holding.

According to the official statement, Hanooman will create a generative AI ecosystem for the world, enabling budding generative AI platforms to build their applications. Notably, the capabilities of 3AI Holding's homegrown proprietary patent pending Omega generative AI will be added to 'Hanooman' to increase its capabilities and strengths which will have then the potential to develop solutions across diverse industries.