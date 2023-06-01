Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Electric mobility has experienced significant growth in the last few years, driven by improved charging infrastructure, increased awareness about sustainability, an increase in oil prices, technological advancements, innovations by startups, OEMs' participation, and government incentives and policies, among others. So far, 21 Indian states have come up with their own EV policies to give a boost to electric vehicles (EVs) in their respective states.

However, despite these favorable factors, the transition to electric powertrains in the four-wheelers sector has been relatively slower. According to the CEEW-CEF report, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, more EVs were sold in the country in the first six months of FY 2022-23 than in the previous financial year. However, commercial E4Ws have achieved just 12 per cent of their respective FAME II unit targets.

In fact, even though there were reports of many E2Ws fire accidents, the incidents dampened their growth only marginally and for a shorter duration. They are once again back on track. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also often only reiterated how India should target 100% E2Ws and E3Ws sales in the next five years.

The cost factor

The upfront investment in an E4W is less financially appealing for consumers, particularly in price-sensitive markets. "The cost of battery packs, which constitute a significant portion of the vehicle's price, remains relatively high as EV technology continues to evolve. Moreover, the larger size and weight of 4Ws necessitate a greater battery capacity for reasonable range and performance, leading to higher costs," said Anup Patil, co-founder and CEO, Intangles.

Thus, in the 4W space, the price parity between an electric and ICE engine is enormous, significantly increasing the total cost of ownership (TCO) of a 4W EV. Generally, EVs for four-wheelers are sold at a premium of up to 50% more than their internal combustion (IC) counterparts, making them less affordable for consumers. If the vehicle is not running more than 100 km daily, a high TCO does not make sense for the vehicle owner.

"The TCO comparison shows that E2Ws are 50% cheaper over the life of the vehicle compared to IC vehicles, indicating a strong case for their mass adoption. In the case of four-wheelers, EVs are currently around 20% cheaper in terms of TCO when considering a distance of 1.5 lakh km over the vehicle's lifespan. Moreover, as the size of the vehicle increases, the price delta between EVs and IC vehicles also grows. For instance, a two-wheeler EV can reach the breakeven point with its IC counterpart at approximately 15,000 kilometers. In contrast, a four-wheeler EV would require around 1 lakh kilometers to reach the breakeven point in terms of cost," said Shreyas Shibulal, founder and director, Micelio Mobility.

Charging infrastructure and range anxiety

Additionally, the charging infrastructure for 4Ws is not as developed as that for 3Ws and 2Ws. The majority of EVs are charged at home or in public charging stations, and the availability of such infrastructure plays a crucial role in influencing consumer behavior. "However, setting up widespread charging networks for 4Ws requires significant investment and planning, unlike 3Ws and 2Ws, which can be more easily accommodated due to their smaller size and lower energy requirements," said Patil.

The range anxiety factor also affects consumers differently in the 4W segment, wherein the use cases are often longer commutes, intercity travel, and transporting goods. And, this demands a higher range and more advanced charging infrastructure. "Potential buyers of E4Ws often prioritize the range capability of their vehicles. Although advancements in battery technology have greatly improved the range of EVs, the expectations and usage patterns of 4W users may differ from those of 3W and 2W users," he added.

B2B over B2C

Different dynamics play out in the commercial EV segment as compared to ICEs. B2B (business-to-business) sees more adoption as compared to B2C (business-to-consumers)in EVs. "We see significantly higher adoption of E4Ws in the B2B segment than that in the passenger segment, as commercial vehicles typically run more than 100 km per day, justifying the high TCO for the owner. The adoption of 2W & 3W EVs is also higher in the B2B landscape, as their operational costs are significantly lesser than those of ICE counterparts," said Shoeb Ali, co-founder and managing partner, Transition VC.

However, within E2Ws & E3Ws has many use cases in B2B as compared to B2C making the adoption higher. For instance, they dominate the last-mile delivery & e-commerce segments in India. "With the rapid growth in e-commerce, adoption of EVs in 2W & 3W B2B segments will continue to soar," Ali added.

Batteries and chargers

Other factors for slower adoption of E4Ws can also be attributed to lack of standardization for batteries and chargers, which creates uncertainty and inconvenience for consumers. "Sub-component system technologies such as the battery packs, motor controls and electronics in 4W are complex, unlike those in 2Ws & 3Ws. In addition, they also require a tremendous amount of R&D & capex in manufacturing. Hence, very few startups in India have attempted to build E4Ws. It is the incumbent 4W OEMs that have launched or are in the process of launching the products in the market, however, are slow as they might cannibalize their existing ICE products," said Ali.

Lack of subsidies

Experts also opine that there is also a lack of FAME subsidies for 4W vehicles. For instance, FAME subsidies for 4W passenger cars are applicable only if the vehicle costs are less than INR 15 Lakh, and it is challenging to build and manufacture EVs at this price point due to high battery costs. The FAME subsidies, however, cover the 2W & 3W segments, making the EV prices competitive as compared to the prices of ICE vehicles in these segments.

Conclusion

As battery costs decrease, charging infrastructure expands, and automakers continue to innovate, the disparity between EV adoption in 4Ws and the success seen in the 3W and 2W sectors is expected to diminish. "Electric mobility is a transformative trend, and as more consumers recognize its benefits, the transition to electric four-wheelers will gain momentum, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable transportation ecosystem for all," sums up Patil.