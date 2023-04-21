4 Things About the Future Of Gaming You Need To Know

Players and users worldwide are watching this technology unravel and seeking how it can benefit them. This technology is being termed blockchain gaming, and it has the industry and community on its toes.

From the Magnavox Odyssey of 1972 to Play Station 5 and mobile games co-existing in 2023, the world has made significant leaps regarding what gaming means. And the advancements are nowhere near to halt. For the past few decades, gaming has always seen a device-oriented up-gradation. But now, the technology is evolving and working towards an anticipated tech evolution called web3 and Metaverse. Granted, it's still in the nascent stage, but it certainly holds a lot of potential.

Players and users worldwide are watching this technology unravel and seeking how it can benefit them. This technology is being termed blockchain gaming, and it has the industry and community on its toes. At the Tech And Innovation and Web3 Summit, 2023, organized by Entrepreneur India in Bangalore, the audience, founders and industry saw two subject experts Dr Trivikraman Thampy, Co-founder and CEO, Games 24×7 and Manish Agarwal, Founder and Custodian, IndiGG DAO share their insights into what the future of gaming looks like.

1. Your gaming history, asset and identity is not yours; not any more

Your school or work history stays with you (even available on LinkedIn), but one's gaming history and assets owned leaves no trail of existence outside the platform. And this will change with blockchain becoming the underlying technology for games. In the words of Agarwal, simply put, your game data is not yours. "Intuitively, if there was a platform which can say that my data is my own, the assets which I create I own, and I can carry it anywhere and I can monetize it, will you be happy about it?" The blockchain is all set to enable the ownership of your assets.

2. Machine intelligence + personalization= better products

Not AR/VR, but machine intelligence is going to have some groundbreaking influence at large, especially on gaming. "They (Machine Intelligence) can deliver far superior gaming experience than what human beings can potentially do," shared Thampy. Machine intelligence is not only restricted to personalizing campaigns, product experiences, etc. It also has the potential to create personalized gaming experiences in the future. "If you are not personalizing experiences for your users, five years max, you are a dinosaur. You don't exist." Based on a user's experience, the game will be able to analyze what the user needs, like if they need any help or if they want to take the level up one notch. "That's what machines can allow you to do, and that's where the fun starts," Thampy adds.

3. Gaming can turn your expenses into investments

"When a gamer today is spending money like most of you, it's an expense. The moment it becomes his asset, he becomes an owner. And if that asset, if it's useful in a market where he can sell and rent, that expense changes to investment," shared Agarwal on how blockchain is set to transform and explode the global gaming economy. The moment the mindset flips from expense to investment, a player's predisposition to spend more increases and this will give a push to gaming globally. The moment asset ownership comes into the picture, gaming growth will happen, especially in a country like India. The country's gaming population has grown from 450 million in FY21 to 507 million in FY22 at a CAGR of 12 per cent.

4. A more social gaming experience

We, humans, are social beings, and that construct became much clearer during the pandemic. Why do we love sports and games? Because it takes us closer to our known ones or teammates. "The amount of dopamine that your brain puts out when you are playing with a friend or a real person is significantly higher than the amount of dopamine your brain will produce when you play with a machine," notes Thampy. And while multiplayer games have become the most prominent form of games available, the Metaverse will make you feel closer to your co-players through AR/VR.